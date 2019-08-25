Sam Koenig’s grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Sauk Prairie to an 8-6 victory over Verona on Sunday as the round-robin championship series of the Home Talent League amateur baseball playoffs got underway.
Verona had taken a three-run lead in the top of the 10th on Rob Capener’s solo home run and runs driven in by John Moynihan and Luke Yapp.
Benjamin Lenerz had two doubles and Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 to lead Sauk Prairie.
Sun Prairie 9, Evansville 4
JP Suchomel drove in two runs in the second inning and two more in the fifth to spark host Sun Prairie.
Suchomel went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Nate Hoffman collected seven strikeouts over seven innings to earn the victory, and also went 2-for-2. Tony Butler went 2-for-4 with a double and Jack Maastricht had two RBIs.