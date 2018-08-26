VERONA — Verona has the best record in the Home Talent League, but win No. 18 on Sunday at Stampfl Field had a different feel than the first 17.
After the Cross Plains Businessmen tied the opening game of the playoff finals 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the Cavaliers were reminded that the Grand Championship Series wouldn’t be easy for the Western Section powerhouse.
The packed bleachers that cheered every pitch quickly grew silent. The intensity mounted as the game went to extra innings, building up to a celebration after a Cross Plains error gave Verona the 3-2 win in the bottom of the 10th.
“It was very quiet,” outfielder Derek Burgenske said. “Everyone was tense. It was strange, but guys were locked in and focused, and we finally broke through.”
Burgenske led off the bottom of the 10th with a double down the first-base line. Two batters later, John Moynihan hit a grounder to shortstop Drew Meinholtz, who tried to force Burgenske out at third. But Meinholtz misplayed the ball and the error scored the winning run.
“I was just trying to avoid the double play,” Moynihan said. “I ran as fast as I could to first, and I didn’t really see what happened, but we scored.”
Burgenske, Mike Jordahl and league MVP Justin Scanlon each had three hits for Verona (18-2), providing just enough offense for pitchers Jason Erxleben and Kyle Nelson.
Erxleben was perfect through the first five innings. Cross Plains (10-10) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Erxleben left them stranded as his pitch count neared triple digits.
Erxleben came back out for the eighth and recorded his sixth and seventh strikeouts. But a walk and hit batter set up Cross Plains catcher Will Doherty, who tied the game with a two-run double.
“This is the best infield I’ve actually ever played with, so I don’t have to work as hard,” Erxleben said. “I think it’s great that even when I’m not at my best, I can have these guys behind me to carry me through.”
Nelson pitched the final two innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced. Erxleben and Nelson have combined to pitch every inning of Verona’s past four games.
“It’s phenomenal having him there because I don’t need to worry if I ever need to come out,” said Erxleben, who combined with Nelson to strand runners in scoring position on three occasions. “Certainly I never want to leave a game, but there’s always going to be circumstances where it’s better for him to come in and mow people down like he does.”
Verona, seeking its sixth title in 11 years, plays at Cottage Grove this Sunday.
Cottage Grove 6, Evansville 0
Bob Blakely went 4-for-6 to carry visiting Cottage Grove (14-7) to its 10th victory in the past 11 games. Graham Schroeder-Gasser added three hits and three RBIs, and his RBI single in the top of the fifth opened the scoring.
Jameson Lavery struck out nine and allowed six hits in six innings for Evansville (16-3), which managed only three hits. Nolan Strzok, the team’s leading hitter, was 1-for-3 with a walk.
Evansville travels to Cross Plains this Sunday.