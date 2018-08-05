Trent Sorg hit a walk-off double in the 10th inning and host Sauk Prairie defeated Waunakee 5-4 in a Northern Section Home Talent League amateur baseball playoff quarterfinal Sunday afternoon.
Dylan Slotty drew a walk with one out in the final inning for Sauk Prairie (15-2), and Sorg brought him home with a double down the right-field line.
Blake Bieri pitched the complete game for Waunakee (6-11), allowing seven hits and striking out five.
Middleton 12, Black Earth 0
Josh Hinson went 3-for-5 with a three-run double in the eighth to lead host Middleton (14-3) over Black Earth (7-10).
Ross Hellenbrand allowed five hits and struck out five in seven shutout innings in the win.
Cross Plains 1, Mazomanie 0 (10)
Will Doherty hit an RBI single to right-center to score the winning run in the top of the 10th for visiting Cross Plains (8-9).
Drew Meinholtz reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a walk by Luke Ballweg before Doherty’s line drive brought him home.
Carter Howard struck out six and allowed five hits in the complete game for Mazomanie (12-5).
Ashton 10, Reedsburg 0 (7)
Shane Adler and Derek Prochaska each went 4-for-4 with a double for host Ashton (11-6) in its win over Reedsburg (9-8).
Western Section
Verona 18, Oregon 1 (7)
John Moynihan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs for Verona (15-2) in its home blowout of Oregon (6-11).
Argyle 7, Blanchardville 6
Alec Treuhardt went 3-for-5 to lead the offense for Argyle (11-6).
Presley Hauser’s two-run single in the sixth wasn’t enough for visiting Blanchardville (8-9).
West Middleton 14, Shullsburg/Benton 0 (7)
Luke Meeteer led the way for host West Middleton (12-5) with four hits, including two doubles, in the win over Shullsburg/Benton (9-8).
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 10,
Wiota 1
Cole Payne’s two-run home run in the sixth gave Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (12-5) the lead in a victory over host Wiota (9-8).