A ninth-inning rally by Stoughton fell short in a 4-3 loss to visiting Jefferson in a Southeast Section Home Talent League amateur baseball playoff semifinal Sunday afternoon.
Andy Brahier gave Jefferson (15-2) a three-run lead with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Chris Lund hit a two-run double in the bottom half but Stoughton left the bases loaded when Winder Fuentes flew out to end the game.
Evansville 1, Cambridge 0
Jameson Lavery struck out 15 and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout for host Evansville (15-2). Adrian Flores provided the only two hits for Cambridge (10-7).
EASTERN SECTION
Cottage Grove 5, Montello 2
Paul Patten went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in a victory for visiting Cottage Grove (12-7). Curtis Morgan went 2-for-4 and Carter Daniels had a two-run home run for Montello (15-4).
Portage 4, Monona 0
Kalen Mace struck out 13 and allowed two hits in his complete-game shutout of Monona (14-5). Travis Hamilton had three hits, including a double and two RBIs, in the road win for Portage (13-6).
NORTHERN SECTION
Middleton 1, Ashton 0 (11)
After Middleton (15-3) loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, Josh Hinson hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the winning run. Derrick Rothwell struck out 11 in eight innings for Ashton (11-7).
Cross Plains 4, Sauk Prairie 0
R.J. Sarbacker’s three-run home run in the eighth lifted Cross Plains (9-9) to the upset victory. Sam Koenig struck out nine in five innings for Sauk Prairie (15-3).
WESTERN SECTION
West Middleton 12, Argyle 1 (8)
Luke Meeteer led the way for West Middleton (13-5), going 2-for-3 with a double on the road. Austin Leggett allowed six hits and struck out seven over seven innings in the win over Argyle (11-7).
Verona 7, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 3
Justin Scanlon and David Lund each had three hits and two RBIs in a home victory for Verona (16-2).
Ryan Vogel went 3-for-4 with a double for Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (12-6).