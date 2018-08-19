Jameson Lavery hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to help send host Evansville to a 6-5 victory over Jefferson in the Home Talent League Southeast Section amateur baseball final on Sunday afternoon.
Lavery drew walks in each of his first three at-bats before hitting the decisive double for Evansville (16-2). He also struck out six in 3⅓ innings of relief to get the win.
Dustin Moldenhauer had two hits, including a double, and Christian Ott hit a two-run triple in the second to lead Jefferson (15-3).
Nick Schrader took the loss despite allowing only one run in 7⅓ innings of relief.
EASTERN SECTION
Cottage Grove 1, Portage 0
Dan Karlin-Kamin drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to score the only run for visiting Cottage Grove (13-7), which won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Karlin-Kamin also threw a six-hitter, striking out eight.
Adam Bortz provided two of the six hits for Portage (13-7), all of which came in the first seven innings.
Cottage Grove will face Evansville in the final four next Sunday.
NORTHERN SECTION
Cross Plains 2, Middleton 1
Kenny Allen had two hits and pitched a complete game on the road to lift Cross Plains (10-9).
Will Doherty scored the first run with a solo home run in the opening inning.
Brandon Scheidler went 3-for-4 to lead Middleton (15-4) in the loss. Ross Hellenbrand allowed five hits over seven innings.
WESTERN SECTION
Verona 8, West Middleton 2
Mike Jordahl and Luke Yapp each produced three hits to lead Verona (17-2) to the home victory.
David Lund had a pair leadoff doubles, Mike Jordahl went 3-for-4 and Jason Erxleben allowed six hits in eight innings to earn the win.
For West Middleton (13-6), Austin Leggett threw 115 pitches in five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs with four strikeouts and six walks.
Verona will host Cross Plains in the final four.