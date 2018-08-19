Try 1 month for 99¢

Jameson Lavery hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to help send host Evansville to a 6-5 victory over Jefferson in the Home Talent League Southeast Section amateur baseball final on Sunday afternoon.

Lavery drew walks in each of his first three at-bats before hitting the decisive double for Evansville (16-2). He also struck out six in 3⅓ innings of relief to get the win.

Dustin Moldenhauer had two hits, including a double, and Christian Ott hit a two-run triple in the second to lead Jefferson (15-3).

Nick Schrader took the loss despite allowing only one run in 7⅓ innings of relief.

EASTERN SECTION

Cottage Grove 1, Portage 0

Dan Karlin-Kamin drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to score the only run for visiting Cottage Grove (13-7), which won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Karlin-Kamin also threw a six-hitter, striking out eight.

Adam Bortz provided two of the six hits for Portage (13-7), all of which came in the first seven innings.

Cottage Grove will face Evansville in the final four next Sunday.

NORTHERN SECTION

Cross Plains 2, Middleton 1

Kenny Allen had two hits and pitched a complete game on the road to lift Cross Plains (10-9).

Will Doherty scored the first run with a solo home run in the opening inning.

Brandon Scheidler went 3-for-4 to lead Middleton (15-4) in the loss. Ross Hellenbrand allowed five hits over seven innings.

WESTERN SECTION

Verona 8, West Middleton 2

Mike Jordahl and Luke Yapp each produced three hits to lead Verona (17-2) to the home victory.

David Lund had a pair leadoff doubles, Mike Jordahl went 3-for-4 and Jason Erxleben allowed six hits in eight innings to earn the win.

For West Middleton (13-6), Austin Leggett threw 115 pitches in five innings, allowing eight hits and six runs with four strikeouts and six walks.

Verona will host Cross Plains in the final four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments