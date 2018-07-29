Louie Joseph was thrown out at the plate to end host Monona’s comeback in a 6-5 loss to Montello in an Eastern Section Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.
Beau Goff hit a two-out double for Monona (12-4) in the ninth, and Joseph failed to beat the throw at home as the potential tying run.
Curtis Morgan led the way for Montello (13-3) with a bases-clearing double in the seventh that gave his team the lead.
Poynette 5, DeForest 4
Aaron Krigbaum went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Poynette (10-7) past host DeForest (10-6).
Portage 16, Columbus 5
Brady Greene went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Portage (11-5) in its win over host Columbus (3-12).
Sun Prairie 12, Marshall 0 (7)
David Diaz and Randy Molina each had three RBIs for host Sun Prairie (8-7) in a blowout of Marshall (0-16).
Cottage Grove 13, Rio 8
Donnie Bryant and Dan Karlin-Kamin both hit home runs to lift Cottage Grove (9-7) over host Rio (7-13).
Northern Section
Middleton 9, Ashton 3
Kevin Dubler hit a double and a home run for Middleton (13-3). Shane Adler hit a two-run home run for host Ashton (10-6) in the loss.
Wauankee 10, Cazenovia 8
Matt Ripp went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give Waunakee (6-10) the victory over host Cazenovia (2-14).
Cross Plains 16, Wisconsin Dells 0 (7)
Shane Murphy struck out 10 and allowed two hits in six innings for Cross Plains (7-9) in their road shutout of Wisconsin Dells (0-16).
Southeast Section
Evansville 4, Jefferson 0
Ben Veenstra pitched a complete-game shutout for Evansville (13-2), allowing five hits and striking out two against host Jefferson (13-2).
Cambridge 7, Lake Mills 3
Colton Ehrke and Austin Haugen each went 2-for-4 with a double to lead host Cambridge (9-6). Eric Burow hit a solo home run for Lake Mills (4-9).
Albion 7, Utica 2
Dan Zeimet and Cullen Oren each landed two hits with a double for Albion (7-7) in its win over host Utica (5-9).
McFarland 9, Clinton 0
Clinton (2-12) forfeited the game to McFarland (3-11) because they couldn’t field a full team of players.
Western Section
Oregon 5, Ridgeway 4
Ian Schlidgen hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for host Oregon (6-10), and Adam Heath hit a walk-off single to defeat Ridgeway (6-10).
Shullsburg/Benton 5, Muscoda 4
Jacob Green went 2-for-4 for Shullsburg/Benton (9-7) with an double in the ninth that scored the winning run against Muscoda (6-10).
Dodgeville 19, Hollandale 3
Nate Michek pitched the shutout for visiting Dodgeville (4-12) and supported his own cause with three doubles in a win over Hollandale (2-14).
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 10, Wiota 1
Ryan Vogel went 5-for-6 and Pete Heft went 4-for-5 with a double for Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (11-5) in its road victory over Wiota (9-7).