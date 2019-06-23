Luke Schafer singled home the winning run in the eighth inning to lead host Middleton over Ashton 4-3 Sunday in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game.
Ashton held the lead after Shane Adler’s two-run homer in the sixth, but Middleton tied it with two runs in the seventh. Ross Hellenbrand got the win, allowing two runs in seven innings.
Middleton (7-1) and Ashton (7-2) lead the Northern Section standings.
Argyle 12, Blanchardville 11
Hogan Edwards scored on a sacrifice fly by Kramer Henning to give host Argyle the walk-off victory. Colton Ploessl got the win, retiring the only batter he faced after entering in the in the top of the ninth. Brothers Carson and Cody Carmodyeach went 3-for-5 with a double.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 9, Shullsburg/Benton 3
Jon Killroy homered and doubled as part of a 13-hit attack for Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in its road victory. Bryant Schaaf was 3-for-3 and Logan Krantz drove in three runs. Bryce Hopwood allowed one run over five innings for the win. Jim Pavlik was 4-for-5 for Shullsburg/Benton.
Stoughton 14, Fort Atkinson 9
After trailing by five runs in the bottom of the eighth, Stoughton rallied for 10 runs to secure the home victory. Ryan Nyhagen doubled, homered and drove in two runs. Erick Sperloen pitched five innings in relief for the win. Chase Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and homer for Fort Atkinson.
McFarland 6, Lake Mills 1
McFarland’s Nick Schreiber struck out 14 and allowed one earned run in a complete-game victory at home.
Greg Rease and Eric Feeliger each went 2-for-4 with a double.
Jefferson 5, Cambridge 1
Ike Roth scattered six hits over nine innings and struck out 11 for host Jefferson. Jefferson jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first two innings to give Roth a cushion for the remainder. Bailey Furseth had the game’s only extra-base hit with a double.
Waunakee 4, Plain 1
Jack Kratcha hit a two-run single in the second to give Waunakee the lead. Dayne Olseon held the visitors scoreless over the next seven innings. Riley Ripp was 2-for-4 with a double for Waunakee. Derek Bodendein was 3-for-4 for Plain.
Black Earth 8, Cross Plains 6
Marcus Caminiti pitched seven innings and drove in two runs with a single in the sixth to give Black Earth the road victory. Casey Owen was 3-for-4 for Black Earth. Jeremy Lochner was 3-for-5 for Cross Plains.