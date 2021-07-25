Home Talent League: Late rally lifts Sauk Prairie past Cross Plains

Sauk Prairie scored twice in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on to defeat host Cross Plains 4-3 in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Sam Koenig pitched five shutout innings for Sauk Prairie, allowing one hit and no walks with four strikeouts. Koenig had two hits and Lucas Koenig hit a double.
Will Doherty had a home run and a double for Cross Plains.
Albion 6, Fort Atkinson 3
Clay Klubertanz had two hits and scored twice, and Matt Klubertanz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run as host Albion topped Fort Atkinson. Justice Rueth and Matt Sweeney each had three hits for Fort, which lost despite outhitting the winners 14-8.
Mazomanie 15, Black Earth 11
host Mazomanie jumped out to an 8-0 lead after 3½ innings and fended off Black Earth’s late comeback. Alan Seabrooke went 3-for-5, hitting two of Mazomanie’s four home runs, and had five RBIs. Tyler Flamme also drove in five runs on three hits, one being a home run. Toni Caminitti drove in four runs on four hits, including a homer, for Black Earth.
Belleville 6, Shullsburg/Benton 3
Curtis Sheahan struck out 15 batters and allowed two runs over seven innings to lead Belleville past host Shullsburg/Benton. Brock Gilkes and Sam Urquhart homered, with Gilkes totaling three hits and three RBIs for Belleville. Jim Pavlik drove in two runs on three hits, one a double, for Shullsburg/Benton.
Cambridge 6, Utica 3
A four-run fifth inning powered a comeback victory by host Cambridge against Utica. Jared Horton drove in two runs and Sam Mickelson went 2-for-4 with a double for Cambridge. Max Gartzke drove in two runs on three hits for Utica.
Portage 5, Rio 0
Brett Walker struck out 10 in a complete-game shutout and hit a two-run single in the seventh to lead Portage past host Rio. Jim Klein had a double and a solo home run for Portage. Jeff Jenkins struck out five over seven innings for Rio.
Ashton 15, Wisconsin Dells 0 (7)
Liam Belleveau and Shane Adler each had three hits as Ashton rolled past Wisconsin Dells. Belleveau had a two-run home run. Starter Derrick Rothwell struck out eight over five innings, and only allowed one hit with no walks.
Jefferson 4, Evansville 1
Heath Renz hit a triple and single plus struck out six batters over three shutout innings to close out Jefferson’s victory over host Evansville. Brandon Laesch drove in a run off two hits, one a double, and winning pitcher Ike Roth struck out five with one run allowed over six innings for Jefferson. Jameson Lavery struck out nine over six innings and had two hits for Evansville.