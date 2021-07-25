Home Talent League: Late rally lifts Sauk Prairie past Cross Plains

Sauk Prairie scored twice in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on to defeat host Cross Plains 4-3 in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.

Sam Koenig pitched five shutout innings for Sauk Prairie, allowing one hit and no walks with four strikeouts. Koenig had two hits and Lucas Koenig hit a double.

Will Doherty had a home run and a double for Cross Plains.

Albion 6, Fort Atkinson 3

Clay Klubertanz had two hits and scored twice, and Matt Klubertanz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run as host Albion topped Fort Atkinson. Justice Rueth and Matt Sweeney each had three hits for Fort, which lost despite outhitting the winners 14-8.

Mazomanie 15, Black Earth 11

host Mazomanie jumped out to an 8-0 lead after 3½ innings and fended off Black Earth’s late comeback. Alan Seabrooke went 3-for-5, hitting two of Mazomanie’s four home runs, and had five RBIs. Tyler Flamme also drove in five runs on three hits, one being a home run. Toni Caminitti drove in four runs on four hits, including a homer, for Black Earth.

Belleville 6, Shullsburg/Benton 3