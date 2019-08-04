Kyle Kleppe hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Sunday to help Blanchardville post a 7-6 victory over Wiota in the first round of the Home Talent League amateur baseball Western Section playoffs.
Hayden Hardyman and Will Schwartz also contributed three hits, and Tyler Torstenson-Harris went 2-for-5 for Blanchardville.
The Western and Northern sections both began postseason play while the Eastern and Southeast sections continued regular-season play.
Shullsburg/Benton 13, Hollandale 7
Jim Pavlik went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Jay Haldiman drove in four runs and Tommy Behrens had three hits to spark host Shullsburg/Benton past Hollandale.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 7, Argyle 2
Ryan Vogel hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help power host Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb. Klayton Krantz had a triple for the winners.
Northern Section
Middleton 18, Reedsburg 1
Brandon Scheidler and Josh Hinson hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to help host Middleton defeat Reedsburg in a playoff opener. Scheidler went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Sauk Prairie 6,
Black Earth 5
Elliott Dederich drove in three runs and host Sauk Prairie scored the winning run on a fielding error.
Ashton 4, Waunakee 2
Derek Rothwell threw a complete game, striking out 16 batters while allowing four hits and two runs, for host Ashton.
Muscoda 10, Cross Plains 3
Alex Fowler had four RBIs to least host Muscoda.
Eastern Section
Montello 13,
Columbus 2 (7)
Nate Andrews had three hits and three RBIs to spark visiting Montello in regular-season play. Carter Daniels went 3-for-3 and Curtis Morgan went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double.
DeForest 16,
Poynette 3 (7)
Tyler Kurt went 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs to spark host DeForest’s 24-hit attack.
Portage 7, Rio 4 (7)
Travis Hamilton drove in two runs with two hits to lead visiting Portage. Adam Bortz and Kalen Mace also had two hits for Portage.
Rio 3, Portage 2 (7)
Dakota Kirchenwitz’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly provided the winning run for host Rio in the second game.
Monona 8, Cottage Grove 5
Taylor Carlson hit two doubles and drove in three runs to spark host Monona.
Blanchardville 7,
Wiota 6 (10)
Kyle Kleppe’s 10th-inning homer lifted Blanchardville. Hayden Hardyman went 3-for-5 with a double, Will Schwartz went 3-for-6 and Tyler Torstenson-Harris went 2-for-5 for the winners.
Southeast Section
McFarland 5-12, Waterloo 2-2
In the first game of a doubleheader, Nick Herbst and Eric Feeliger each had two hits to help lift host McFarland. Herbst homered in the second game and drove in two runs to lead McFarland to a five-inning victory.