Kian O’Brien homered in the top of the fifth inning to give Monona the go-ahead run in a 10-4 victory over host Sun Prairie in a Home Talent League Eastern Section amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.
O’Brien finished a double short of the cycle, while Beau Goff was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Taylor Carlson was also 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
Cottage Grove 6, Montello 2
Al Dimmig pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts as host Cottage Grove defeated Montello. Donnie Bryant went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Cottage Grove.
Mount Horeb 8, Argyle 5
Mount Horeb rallied from an early deficit to defeat Argyle on the road. Ben Jennings went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a double for the visitors.
NORTHERN SECTION
Waunakee 4, Black Earth 3
Jarrett Fueger doubled in the bottom of the ninth to score Misha Capaul as Waunakee defeated Black Earth. Riley Ripp went 3-for-3 with a double for the winners.
Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsurg 3
Lucas Koenig singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to score the winning run for Sauk Prairie against visiting Reedsburg. Chad Mazur went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run for Reedsburg.
Mazomanie 9, Cazenovia 3
Hudson Barseness went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Mazomanie, which defeated host Cazenovia. Winning pitcher Drew Barsness pitched a complete game, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and nine strikeouts. Cross Plains 3, Ashton 2
Ryan Pulvermacher singled in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Will Doherty, as Cross Plains defeated Ashton at home. Pulvermacher was 3-for-5 on the day.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Cambridge 3, Jefferson 0
Sam Mickelson tossed a shutout, giving up six hits and five strikeouts, as host Cambridge defeated Jefferson. Mickelson, Denver Evans, Jared Horton and Kasey Morgan each doubled for Cambridge.
Lake Mills 4, McFarland 3
Darren Strasburg went 3-for-3 with a double for Lake Mills, which got the home victory over McFarland. Winning pitcher Tanner Hogeboom threw seven innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out two.
WESTERN SECTION
Hollandale 4, Wiota 1
Kyle Thompson pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run and four strikeouts, as Hollandale defeated host Wiota. Mike Schlingen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the winners.