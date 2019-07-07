Justin Langley had 18 strikeouts and allowed one run as host West Middleton posted an 11-1 victory against Belleville in a Home Talent League Western Section amateur baseball game Sunday.
Andrew Gleiter went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBIs for West Middleton.
Hollandale 8, Wiota 2
Jared Rear’s two-run homer in the fifth inning helped host Hollandale build the lead. Kyle Thompson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Derek Baumgartner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the winners.
Verona 9, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 6
Jason Erxleben allowed six hits and three earned runs over seven innings for visiting Verona.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Utica 4, McFarland 1
Ben Hildebrandt hit a triple in the third inning and scored on a fielding error for host Utica.
Jefferson 3, Stoughton 0
Cory Roth pitched a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts for visiting Jefferson. Roth also went 2-for-4 with a double.
Albion 5, Evansville 4
Adam Loveland’s pinch-hit, two-run double scored the go-ahead runs for host Albion. Lucas Gregory went 2-for-3 with a triple.
NORTHERN SECTION
Sauk Prairie 7, Mazomanie 2
Sam Koenig hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to spark visiting Sauk Prairie. Taylor Koenig didn’t allow an earned run over 5⅓ innings to earn the victory.
Reedsburg 18, Wisconsin Dells 2
Jordan Bill had a three-run homer in the fourth inning as host Reedsburg rolled. Wyatt Molitor went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Chad Mazur went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Cross Plains 11, Waunakee 1
A seven-run fifth inning sparked host Cross Plains to victory. Shane Murphy had four RBIs and Ryan Plvermacher drove in three for winners.
Middleton 10-13, Black Earth 0-8
Ross Hellenbrand pitched a two-hitter and visiting Middleton had five-run and four-run innings in the opener. In the second game, Brandon Scheidler went 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs and Brennen Schmidt went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Middleton completed the sweep.
EASTERN SECTION
Monona 10, Poynette 6
Kian O’Brien and Vince Schmitz both doubled and scored runs to help spark host Monona. Dan Genrich went 8⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out 10.