Home Talent League: Justin Langley, Belleville beat Verona

Middleton 2, Ashton 1

Brandon Scheidler hit an RBI double in the second inning and scored the eventual winning run on a passed ball in the fifth en route to a three-hit day that led Middleton over Ashton. Cooper Holewinski was 3-for-5 for Ashton, and Shane Adler had two doubles, one for an RBI in the fifth.

Dodgeville 7, Richland Center 2

Grant Bossert drove in three runs on a double, single and sacrifice fly to guide Dodgeville past Richland Center. Ayden Halverson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to earn the win. Christian Ernessee was 2-for-3 for Richland Center.

Cross Plains 11, Black Earth 1

Will Doherty hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Drew Meinholtz had a grand slam in the fourth to lead Cross Plains over Black Earth. Meinholtz finished with five RBIs, and Doherty had two hits total along with Dan Karnick, who doubled and singled, for Cross Plains.

Waunakee 6, Plain 4