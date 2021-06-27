 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Justin Langley, Belleville beat Verona
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Justin Langley, Belleville beat Verona

After allowing a two-out single in the first inning, Justin Langley no-hit Verona for the final 8⅓ innings and finished with 20 strikeouts to lead host Belleville to a 4-0 victory in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.

Matt Everson drove in two runs on three hits, and Derek Baumgartner doubled, singled and scored a run for Belleville.

Verona's Reagan Klawiter pitched eight innings and allowed three earned runs, no walks and struck out three.  

Stoughton 5, Cambridge 4 (10)

Irvin Medina's fourth hit of the game was a walk-off winner as Stoughton beat Cambridge in 10 innings. Tyler Wilberg added three hits and an RBI for Stoughton. Jared Horton's double in the top of the ninth gave Cambridge the lead. 

Sun Prairie 8, Portage 5

Sun Prairie rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the ninth by scoring six runs to upend Portage. Spencer Bartel was 2-for-5 with a double for Sun Prairie, and Robbie Knorr also doubled. Kyle Chappell was 2-for-4 for Portage.

Mazomanie 3, Wisconsin Dells 2

Payton Flamme hit an RBI single in the eighth inning that held up as the winning run as Mazonamie tipped Wisconsin Dells. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Tyler Flamme, who scored on the winning single, was 3-for-4. Winning pitcher Tim Hewitt struck out seven and allowed five hits in a complete game pitched. Dylan Stein hit 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Dells. 

Middleton 2, Ashton 1

Brandon Scheidler hit an RBI double in the second inning and scored the eventual winning run on a passed ball in the fifth en route to a three-hit day that led Middleton over Ashton. Cooper Holewinski was 3-for-5 for Ashton, and Shane Adler had two doubles, one for an RBI in the fifth. 

Dodgeville 7, Richland Center 2

Grant Bossert drove in three runs on a double, single and sacrifice fly to guide Dodgeville past Richland Center. Ayden Halverson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to earn the win. Christian Ernessee was 2-for-3 for Richland Center.  

Cross Plains 11, Black Earth 1

Will Doherty hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Drew Meinholtz had a grand slam in the fourth to lead Cross Plains over Black Earth. Meinholtz finished with five RBIs, and Doherty had two hits total along with Dan Karnick, who doubled and singled, for Cross Plains.

Waunakee 6, Plain 4

Noah Dixon was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and pitched a shutout over the final 3⅓ innings to preserve Waunakee's win over Plain. Waunakee was down two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but responded with four runs in the bottom half. Cole Mahoney and Zach Paulus each had three hits for Plain and combined for three RBIs. 

Sauk Prairie 17, Cazenovia 0 (7)

Lucas Koening drove in three runs and pitched five shutout innings as Sauk Prairie routed Cazenovia.

Sauk scored 11 runs in the fifth inning after a previously scoreless game to mercy-rule Cazenovia. Tyler Prime also drove in three runs for Sauk Prairie with a single and a double.

Argyle 9, Wiota 8

B.J. Penniston’s third hit and third RBI of the game was a walk-off single to cap a two-run bottom of the ninth, sending Argyle past Wiota. Cade Janeke’s second hit and second RBI gave Wiota a short-lived 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth, and Rooney Janeke had three hits and three RBIs as well. 

Blanchardville 10, Shullsburg/Benton 2

Carter Ruegsegger and Cooper Dreyfus homered to lead Blanchardville to a blowout victory over Shullsburg/Benton. Jay Haldiman was 2-for-4 with a double for Shullsburg/Benton.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

