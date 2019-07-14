Adam Gregory’s walk-off home run in the 11th inning gave Southeast Section leader Albion a 7-6 victory against visiting McFarland in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.
Gregory was 4-for-6. Teammates Matthew Klubertanz and Collen Oren each had two hits. Aaron Laskowski also had a triple for the hosts.
Evansville 4, Cambridge 2
Jameson Lavery pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 14, as host Evansville defeated Cambridge. Brent Cashore was 2-for-4 with a double for the hosts.
WESTERN SECTION
Hollandale 6-13, Ridgeway 1-2
Tanler Ames pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts to lead Hollandale past Ridgeway in the opener of a doubleheader. Luke Kelly was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kyle Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double for the winners.
In Game 2, Hollandale cruised as Jared Rear and Bo Thompson each had three RBIs and a double.
West Middleton 3, Dodgeville 0
Curtis Sheahan struck out nine and gave up three hits over eight innings as West Middleton defeated visiting Dodgeville. AJ Reeders went 2-for-4 for a double and Drew Haack was 3-for-4.
Blanchardville 17,
Shullsburg/Benton 5 (7)
Blanchardville’s Carson Carmody and Brooks Chandler each had four hits with two RBIs in a road victory over Shullsburg/Benton.
NORTHERN SECTION
Mazomanie 10, Reedsburg 0
Kale Pustina hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to help Mazomanie to a decisive road victory over Shullburg/Benton.
Sauk Prairie 7, Muscoda 1
Connor Leister gave up five hits over seven innings and struck out eight as Sauk Prairie defeated host Muscoda. Lucas Koenig and Chucky Schara each had two RBIs for the winners.
Middleton 10, Waunakee 2
Josh Hinson had two home runs — a solo shot in the fifth inning and a three-run home run in eighth — to lead Middleton to victory against visiting Waunakee. Winning pitcher Drew Farrell threw seven innings, giving up one earned run and four strikeouts.
Cross Plains 8, Plain 1
Host Cross Plains scored six runs in the seventh inning to break open a scoreless game and defeat Plain. Winning pitcher Shane Murphy struck out 13 and gave up three hits over seven innings.
Ashton 18, Black Earth 2
Derek Prochaska had a three-run homer and Shane Adler had a grand slam in the fifth inning to help Ashton beat host Black Earth.
EASTERN SECTION
DeForest 6, Cottage Grove 5
Jack George hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Michael Johnson and give DeForest the home victory against Cottage Grove. George went 2-for-3 on the day with three RBIs.
Monona 8, Montello 3
Jordan Carlson drove in four runs with three hits to help visiting Monona against Montello.