Kyle Thompson laid down a suicide squeeze bunt to score Devin Jeglum with the winning run, giving Hollandale a 4-3 victory over visiting Blanchardville in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
The play capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning for Hollandale.
Portage 13, DeForest 10
Colton Brandsma went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to beat the Deacons. Ethan Greene had three hits and Kalen Mace went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Shawn Held and Jack George had three hits each for DeForest. George, Weston Knutson and Dryden VanSchoyck doubled.
Poynette 15, Rio 6
Kory Ryan went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for host Poynette, which had an 11-run second inning
Sun Prairie 10, Montello 3
Justin Krebs and Nate Hoffman homered and finished with four RBIs each to lead the Red Birds past the Granite Jaxx. Both also singled, Jack Maastricht had three hits and Nick Mailandt pitched a six-hitter.
Sauk Prairie 7, Muscoda 2
Lucas Koenig hit a three-run homer to help the host Twins beat Muscoda. Winning pitcher Sam Koenig gave up three hits over 5⅔ innings, striking out seven, and Alex Meyer went 3-for-4 with a triple.
Evansville 4, Lake Mills 0
Jameson Lavery pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 16 and walking two.
Utica 5, Waterloo 4
Brock Wanniger struck out 15 in a five-hitter. Christian Stokstad and Sam Raff had two hits each for visiting Utica.
Shullsburg/Benton 6, Argyle 5
Jim Pavlik went 2-for-4 with a double and Nathan Hendrickson had three RBIs for host Shullsburg/Benton, which scored all its runs in the fourth inning.
Oregon 8, Belleville 7
Four-run rallies in the fifth and sixth innings were enough to lift host Oregon over the Raiders. Belleville scored twice in the top of the ninth.
Verona 10, Dodgeville 0
Kyle Nelson and Tyler McClure combined to pitch a one-hit shutout over seven innings. Nelson struck out eight and walked two. Verona got two hits and three RBIs from Luke Yapp and a single and double from David Lund.
Albion 15, Jefferson 11
Adam Gregory had a grand slam and six RBIs for host Albion.
West Middleton 9, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 3
Justin Langley struck out 17 and Andrew Gleiter had a home run and two RBIs for host West Middleton.