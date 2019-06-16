Nick Cheaney hit a grand slam and went 5-for-5 with five RBIs as Verona rolled to a 12-1 victory against host Hollandale in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
John Moynihan went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs for the winners.
Wisconsin Dells 2, Muscoda 1
Alex Meister hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh, driving in Elijah Alt with the go-ahead run for host Muscoda. Meister pitched a five-hitter. Jacob Millard went 2-for-4 with a double for Wisconsin Dells.
McFarland 9, Cambridge 3
Nick Schreiber pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out four, to lead visiting McFarland. Nick Knoche was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double for the winners.
Waunakee 12, Black Earth 0
Dayne Oleson allowed six hits over seven innings to lead visiting Wauankee. Jarrett Fueger went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while AJ Johnson went a perfect 3-for-3.
West Middleton 14, Ridgeway 4 (7)
Curtis Sheahan scattered eight hits over seven innings in host West Middleton’s victory. Jake Glassburn went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Drew Haack went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double for the winners.
Shullsburg/Benton 8, Dodgeville 3
Justin Crotty’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh sparked visiting Shullsburg. Winning pitcher Jacob Beremdes pitched six innings, giving up two hits, no earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 8, Blanchardville 5
Cole Payne broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer to spark visiting Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb. Brooks Chandler went 4-for-6 and Cody Carmody went 3-for-5 for Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb.
Montello 8, DeForest 4
Curtis Morgan gave up nine hits in seven innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight, to propel visiting Montello. Shane Ryan went 3-for-5 with two doubles for the winners. Julian Edwards hits two home runs for the home team.
Sun Prairie 10, Cottage Grove 0
Nate Hoffman allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts over eight innings for visiting Sun Prairie. Hoffman also had a three-run homer in top of the fourth.
Albion 8-17, Lake Mills 7-0
In game one, Jake Ziemat went 2-for-5 with a triple to lead host Albion past Lake Mills in 12 innings. In game two, Albion scored 13 runs in the first inning en route to a seven-inning victory.
Evansville 3, Columbus 2
Host Evansville scored three runs in the third to take the victory over Columbus. Winning pitcher Jameson Lavery pitched a complete game giving up sevens hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts.
Belleville 14, Argyle 10
Sam Urquart went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs to lead host Belleville. Jaden Winkers went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Blake Noel had two RBIs and Joey Mcnaught had three RBIs for the winners. Drew Nafzger had a three RBI double for Argyle.
Monona 12, Portage 7
Vince Schmitz had two hits and drove in three runs, and Louie Joseph had a two-run triple to lead host Monona.