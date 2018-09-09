EVANSVILLE — Jason Erxleben didn’t realize what he was getting into when he moved to Madison last March and joined the Verona Cavaliers in the Home Talent League.
The former Clemson pitcher thought he might find a summer pastime and make a few friends in a new city. Instead, he found the most rewarding season of his baseball career.
“I just had no idea how big of a deal a men’s adult baseball league was in Wisconsin until I got here,” Erxleben said. “I really didn’t get to have a college career, so I’m living it out now.”
He underwent three shoulder surgeries during college and ended up transferring to UNC-Pembroke. He never had much success in the NCAA, but he found it in Verona, leading the Cavaliers to their sixth HTL Championship with a 6-0 win over Evansville (16-5) on Sunday.
The trophy and the celebration are great, but Erxleben gained something more important this season.
“We’re basically a family, I think that’s extremely valuable,” he said. “This is more fun than I’ve had at any other level of baseball. Even if we didn’t win, I’d still have a blast.”
Erxleben pitched eight shutout innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts. He could have pitched the complete game and delivered the final out himself, but he wanted to share the opportunity with one of the closest members of his new “family.”
He let Kyle Nelson handle the last three batters and receive the brunt of his teammates rushing the mound.
“I wanted to share the love with ‘Nelly’ and make sure he got in, too,” Erxleben said. “He’s been around a long time. This could have just as well been him starting every game.”
The Cavaliers (20-2) credit their success to this closeness. They play for each other and feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves.
“We have our hashtag #CavsFam. It’s our motto,” shortstop Justin Scanlon said. “The No. 1 thing is we want to be a team, on and off the field.”
They aren’t just a group of guys who get together to play baseball on Sundays in the summer. Their wives are friends; their kids get together for play dates. The Cavaliers do a fantasy football league and go to Brewers games together.
