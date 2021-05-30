Home Talent League: Evan Anfang's ninth-inning grand slam a winner for Jefferson

Evan Anfang hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give the host Jefferson Blue Devils a 4-0 victory over the McFarland Muskies on the opening weekend of Home Talent League play.

The game was a pitcher’s duel prior to that, with McFarland collecting six hits and Jefferson just one over the first six innings.

Cam Schaff, Ian Schildgen and Nick Schreiber each had two hits for the Muskies, and Schreiber struck out five over six shutout innings. For the Blue Devils, Roby Schlesner had two hits and pitcher Ike Roth struck out three over six shutout innings.

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

A three-run home run by Dakota Kirchenwitz powered the host Railmen to a victory against the Red Birds. He drove in four runs total on two hits, and Weslty Doleshaw had three hits, one a double, and scored twice for Rio. Randy Molina hit a two-run homer for Sun Prairie.

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Starter Jameson Lavery struck out 14 and walked none in a six-inning, one-hit shutout effort to lead the Jays to a win over the host McKays. Joe Cox drove in two runs on two hits, one a double, for Evansville.