Home Talent League: Evan Anfang's ninth-inning grand slam a winner for Jefferson

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES
HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS
Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.
Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.
Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.
Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.
Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.
Sunday’s results
Northern Section
Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0
Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1
Cross Plains at Muscoda
Western Section
Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)
Richland Center at Verona
Belleville at Hollandale
Eastern Section
Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3
Monona at Columbus
Cottage Grove at Montello
Southeast Section
Jefferson 4, McFarland 0
Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5
Evansville 5, Waterloo 0
Today’s games
Western Section
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.
Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.
Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 6 games
Northern Section
Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.
Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.
Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.
Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.
Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.
Western Section
Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.
Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.
Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.
Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.
Eastern Section
Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.
DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.
Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.
Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.
Southeast Section
Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.
Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.
Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s area summaries
Northern Section
BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0
Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0
Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1
Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3
Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).
Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).
Western Section
SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)
Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0
Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).
Eastern Section
RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1
Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).
Southeast Section
JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0
McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2
Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).
Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).
STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5
Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0
Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).
EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0
Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0
Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).
Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.
Saturday’s late summary
MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4
Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0
Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.