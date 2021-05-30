 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Evan Anfang's ninth-inning grand slam a winner for Jefferson
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Evan Anfang's ninth-inning grand slam a winner for Jefferson

Evan Anfang hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give the host Jefferson Blue Devils a 4-0 victory over the McFarland Muskies on the opening weekend of Home Talent League play.

The game was a pitcher’s duel prior to that, with McFarland collecting six hits and Jefferson just one over the first six innings.

Cam Schaff, Ian Schildgen and Nick Schreiber each had two hits for the Muskies, and Schreiber struck out five over six shutout innings. For the Blue Devils, Roby Schlesner had two hits and pitcher Ike Roth struck out three over six shutout innings.

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

A three-run home run by Dakota Kirchenwitz powered the host Railmen to a victory against the Red Birds. He drove in four runs total on two hits, and Weslty Doleshaw had three hits, one a double, and scored twice for Rio. Randy Molina hit a two-run homer for Sun Prairie.

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Starter Jameson Lavery struck out 14 and walked none in a six-inning, one-hit shutout effort to lead the Jays to a win over the host McKays. Joe Cox drove in two runs on two hits, one a double, for Evansville.

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

The Merchants scored five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from the host Blues. Irvin Medina drove in three runs on three hits, and Yo Herdenez had two RBIs on a double and two singles for Stoughton. Colton Ehrke hit a triple and two doubles for Cambridge.

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Marcus Caminiti led the Bombers past the host Reds. He totaled four RBIs on two hits, and struck out three while allowing four hits in five scoreless innings pitched. Mitch Howard drove in two runs and had three hits, one a double, for Black Earth.

Shullsburg/Benton 12,
Wiota 1 (7)

The host Fever scored six runs in the first two innings. Nathan Hendrickson drove in five runs on three hits, one a double, and Connor Crotty had three hits as well for Shullsburg/Benton. Zach Lieb struck out 11 and allowed one run on two hits over six innings.

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

A three-run sixth inning powered the host Twins. Dylan Slotty drove in two runs on three hits, including one double, for Sauk Prairie.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

