Home Talent League: Eighth-inning rally rescues Belleville against Pine Bluff

Facing a one-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, the Belleville Raiders scored five runs to secure a 10-6 victory over visiting Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in Home Talent League play.
Drew Haack hit a three-run double to give Belleville an 8-6 lead, and Logan Ludlum added a two-run home run for insurance. Ryan Vogel had two hits and an RBI for the Bluffers, who scored five runs in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
Winning pitcher Curtis Sheahan pitched a scoreless final four innings, and struck out four while allowing two hits and a walk.
Mazomanie 14, Plain 12
After losing a 9-3 lead to trail by one after the top of the eighth inning, the Mustangs responded with five runs in the bottom half and went on to defeat visiting Plain. Hudson Barsness went 6-for-6 with a home run and double, and Tyler Flamme was 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for Mazomanie. Brock Mahoney went 3-for-5 with a home run for Plain.
Sauk Prairie 5, Waunakee 4 (10)
Sam Koenig hit a walk-off single with two outs to win it for the Twins after they lost a 4-0 lead through six innings. Dylan Slotty had two hits, including a solo home run, for Sauk Prairie. Jarrett Fueger hit a three-run home run for Waunakee in the seventh to cut the deficit to one.
Sun Prairie 17, Columbus 3 (7)
The host Red Birds scored six first-inning runs and cruised to a victory over the Crawdads. Aaron Schmidt was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, and Eric Bennet drove in two runs on two doubles and a single for Sun Prairie. Kendall Minick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Columbus.
Verona 10, Shullsburg/Benton 4
The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first three innings to pull away from the visiting Fever and start the season 2-0. John Moynihan was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs, and Sam Pederson struck out five and allowed one earned run in five innings for Verona. Conner Crotty homered for Shullsburg/Benton.
Jefferson 13, Fort Atkinson 5
Winning pitcher Heath Renz struck out 14 and allowed three earned runs in six innings as the Blue Devils bounced back from an early deficit to rout the host Generals. Evan Anfang drove in three runs on two hits for Jefferson. Chris Koepke hit a three-run double for Fort Atkinson.
Albion 4, Utica 2
Charlie Hatlen struck out seven and allowed two runs in eight innings, and also hit 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Tigers past the visiting Association. Jake Zeimet drove in two runs and pitched a scoreless ninth to get the save for Albion. Ben Hildebrandt homered for Utica.Stoughton 5, Evansville 1
The Merchants scored all of their runs in the first three innings and outlasted the host Jays. Irvin Medina hit 2-for-5 with an RBI and a double, and Erick Sperloen pitched five scoreless innings to close the game for Stoughton, allowing 3 hits and striking out three. Gavin Busby pitched four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and six strikeouts for Evansville.Monona 8, Poynette 5
The Braves rallied from a 4-1 deficit after two innings to top host Poynette. Taylor Carlson was 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, and Casey Seelow drove in three runs on two hits for Monona. Kyle Bestul hit a two-run double for Poynette.
Cross Plains 12, Wis. Dells 3
Logan Schultz struck out seven in seven shutout innings, and allowed five hits to guide the Businessmen to a victory over the Rivermen. Josh Stumpf and Ryan Pulvermacher each drove in three runs for Cross Plains on a combined five hits, one a double by Stumpf. Brennen Tofson hit an RBI double for Dells.
Rio 8, Portage 3
Winning pitcher Jeff Jenkins struck out nine and allowed three runs in a complete game pitched for the Railmen. Dakotah Kirchenwitz hit two doubles for Rio. Jack George had four hits for Portage.