Home Talent League: Eighth-inning rally rescues Belleville against Pine Bluff

Sun Prairie 17, Columbus 3 (7)

The host Red Birds scored six first-inning runs and cruised to a victory over the Crawdads. Aaron Schmidt was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, and Eric Bennet drove in two runs on two doubles and a single for Sun Prairie. Kendall Minick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Columbus.

Verona 10, Shullsburg/Benton 4

The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first three innings to pull away from the visiting Fever and start the season 2-0. John Moynihan was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs, and Sam Pederson struck out five and allowed one earned run in five innings for Verona. Conner Crotty homered for Shullsburg/Benton.

Jefferson 13, Fort Atkinson 5

Winning pitcher Heath Renz struck out 14 and allowed three earned runs in six innings as the Blue Devils bounced back from an early deficit to rout the host Generals. Evan Anfang drove in three runs on two hits for Jefferson. Chris Koepke hit a three-run double for Fort Atkinson.

Albion 4, Utica 2