Home Talent League: Drew Meinholz's 12th-inning single lifts Cross Plains over Middleton

Drew Dunkleberger hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs while Austin Paul struck out 10 in a seven-inning, complete-game victory for Fort Atkinson (4-1) in the nightcap. Ian Schildgen had two hits, including an RBI double for McFarland (1-5).

Belleville 3, Blanchardville 1

Curtis Sheahan struck out 11 batters in seven innings while allowing no earned runs to guide the Raiders (5-1) past the Bullets (3-3). Drew Haack and Nolan Kehllier each had two hits for Belleville; Haack scored a run and Kehllier notched an RBI.

Dodgeville 14, Argyle 4 (7)

The Knights (3-3) scored eight times in the seventh inning to earn a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Beavers (1-5). Jack Hellmann went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third, for the winners. Jordan Olson had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and Ayden Halverson drove in a run on three hits, one a double.

Poynette 10, Montello 6