Home Talent League: Drew Meinholz's 12th-inning single lifts Cross Plains over Middleton

Drew Meinholz’s run-scoring single in the 12th inning lifted the Cross Plains Businessmen (6-1) to a 7-6 victory over the host Middleton 29ers (4-2) in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Middleton trailed by three before scoring single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, capped by an RBI double by Drew Farrell to force extra innings.
However, the Businessmen prevailed in the end to retain a half-game lead on Ashton atop the Northern East division, and open up a 1.5-game lead on third-place Middleton. Josh Stumpf led Cross Plains with three hits, while Jacob Meinholz had three RBIs plus a double and Jeremy Lochner hit a two-run single in the fourth. Luke Schafer drove in two runs on two hits for Middleton.
Muscoda 7, Mazomanie 6
Muscoda (4-2) scored five runs in the ninth to beat the host Mustangs (2-4). The victory increases the gap from second to third place in the Northern West division.
Fort Atkinson 2-7, McFarland 0-1
J.J. Curtis pitched a seven-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and allowed one hit to lead the Generals past the Muskies in the first game. Drew Dunkleberger doubled and scored for Fort Atkinson.
Drew Dunkleberger hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs while Austin Paul struck out 10 in a seven-inning, complete-game victory for Fort Atkinson (4-1) in the nightcap. Ian Schildgen had two hits, including an RBI double for McFarland (1-5).
Belleville 3, Blanchardville 1
Curtis Sheahan struck out 11 batters in seven innings while allowing no earned runs to guide the Raiders (5-1) past the Bullets (3-3). Drew Haack and Nolan Kehllier each had two hits for Belleville; Haack scored a run and Kehllier notched an RBI.
Dodgeville 14, Argyle 4 (7)
The Knights (3-3) scored eight times in the seventh inning to earn a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Beavers (1-5). Jack Hellmann went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third, for the winners. Jordan Olson had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and Ayden Halverson drove in a run on three hits, one a double.
Poynette 10, Montello 6
Ryan Hutchinson hit a two-run double to spark a five-run rally with two outs in the sixth inning as Poynette (3-3) came back from a 4-2 deficit to beat the Granite Jaxx (3-3). He led the team with 3 RBIs, and Steve Leiterman along with Justin Hausser drove in two runs on two hits apiece for Poynette. Curtis Morgan and Nate Andrews each hit a double and single for Montello.
Columbus 16, Rio 13
An eight-run eighth inning powered the Columbus Crawdads (1-5) past the Rio Railmen (2-4). Kendall Minick led the Crawdads with a home run and two doubles, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Trace Kirchberg drove in three runs on three hits. For Rio, Jeff Jenkins hit 4-for-5 with a home run and double, and Owen Zweifelhofer hit a grand slam in the fourth.
Ashton 3, Waunakee 0
Derrick Rothwell struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout to lead the A’s (5-1) over Waunakee (3-4). Cooper Holewinski had two hits, one a double, plus a run and RBI for Ashton. Adam Acker hit 2-for-3 with a double for Waunakee.
Monona 15, Cottage Grove 9
The Braves (6-1) scored nine straight runs to erase a five-run deficit and defeat the Firemen (3-3). Kian O’Brien went 5-for-6 with two doubles, and Taylor Carlson had four hits, including a home run and two doubles for Monona. Pete Strommen and Tristen Herber each hit a single and double for Cottage Grove.