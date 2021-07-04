 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Drew Meinholz's 12th-inning single lifts Cross Plains over Middleton
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Drew Meinholz's 12th-inning single lifts Cross Plains over Middleton

Drew Meinholz’s run-scoring single in the 12th inning lifted the Cross Plains Businessmen (6-1) to a 7-6 victory over the host Middleton 29ers (4-2) in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.

Middleton trailed by three before scoring single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, capped by an RBI double by Drew Farrell to force extra innings.

However, the Businessmen prevailed in the end to retain a half-game lead on Ashton atop the Northern East division, and open up a 1.5-game lead on third-place Middleton. Josh Stumpf led Cross Plains with three hits, while Jacob Meinholz had three RBIs plus a double and Jeremy Lochner hit a two-run single in the fourth. Luke Schafer drove in two runs on two hits for Middleton.

Muscoda 7, Mazomanie 6

Muscoda (4-2) scored five runs in the ninth to beat the host Mustangs (2-4). The victory increases the gap from second to third place in the Northern West division.

Fort Atkinson 2-7, McFarland 0-1

J.J. Curtis pitched a seven-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and allowed one hit to lead the Generals past the Muskies in the first game. Drew Dunkleberger doubled and scored for Fort Atkinson.

Drew Dunkleberger hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs while Austin Paul struck out 10 in a seven-inning, complete-game victory for Fort Atkinson (4-1) in the nightcap. Ian Schildgen had two hits, including an RBI double for McFarland (1-5).

Belleville 3, Blanchardville 1

Curtis Sheahan struck out 11 batters in seven innings while allowing no earned runs to guide the Raiders (5-1) past the Bullets (3-3). Drew Haack and Nolan Kehllier each had two hits for Belleville; Haack scored a run and Kehllier notched an RBI.

Dodgeville 14, Argyle 4 (7)

The Knights (3-3) scored eight times in the seventh inning to earn a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Beavers (1-5). Jack Hellmann went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third, for the winners. Jordan Olson had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and Ayden Halverson drove in a run on three hits, one a double.

Poynette 10, Montello 6

Ryan Hutchinson hit a two-run double to spark a five-run rally with two outs in the sixth inning as Poynette (3-3) came back from a 4-2 deficit to beat the Granite Jaxx (3-3). He led the team with 3 RBIs, and Steve Leiterman along with Justin Hausser drove in two runs on two hits apiece for Poynette. Curtis Morgan and Nate Andrews each hit a double and single for Montello.

Columbus 16, Rio 13

An eight-run eighth inning powered the Columbus Crawdads (1-5) past the Rio Railmen (2-4). Kendall Minick led the Crawdads with a home run and two doubles, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Trace Kirchberg drove in three runs on three hits. For Rio, Jeff Jenkins hit 4-for-5 with a home run and double, and Owen Zweifelhofer hit a grand slam in the fourth.

Ashton 3, Waunakee 0

Derrick Rothwell struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout to lead the A’s (5-1) over Waunakee (3-4). Cooper Holewinski had two hits, one a double, plus a run and RBI for Ashton. Adam Acker hit 2-for-3 with a double for Waunakee.

Monona 15, Cottage Grove 9

The Braves (6-1) scored nine straight runs to erase a five-run deficit and defeat the Firemen (3-3). Kian O’Brien went 5-for-6 with two doubles, and Taylor Carlson had four hits, including a home run and two doubles for Monona. Pete Strommen and Tristen Herber each hit a single and double for Cottage Grove.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

