Shawn Held struck out Casey Seelow for the final out as host DeForest survived a four-run in the ninth inning to defeat Monona 6-5 in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Taylor Carlson (double), Jordan Carlson and Vince Schmitz had RBIs in the ninth for Monona.
West Middleton 12, Blanchardville 3
Andrew Gleiter and Drew Haack homered to lead host West Middleton past Blanchardville. Matt Everson went 6-for-6.
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 7,
Wiota 0
Ryan Vogel gave up two hits and struck out nine as Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb shut out Wiota. Jerin Schubert went 3-for-3 with a double.
Stoughton 6, McFarland 5
Host McFarland had a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t push across the tying run against Stoughton.
Fort Atkinson 5, Waterloo 1
Dan Dean gave up two hits, no earned runs and struck out 11 to secure the win for host Fort Atkinson against Waterloo.
Sauk Prairie 5, Waunakee 1
Lucas Koenig went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double to push Sauk Prairie past Waunakee.
Black Earth 11, Reedsburg 3
Marcus Caminiti give up three runs on five hits over six innings and struck out five as Black Earth defeated host Reedsburg. Caminiti also went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
Mazomanie 16, Plain 6
Hosts Mazomanie scored six in the first in its victory against Plain. Hudson Barseness had two home runs and four RBIs for Mazomanie.
Cross Plains 12,
Wisconsin Dells 2
Will Doherty hit a three-run homer for Cross Plains in its home victory against Wisconsin Dells.
Cottage Grove 6, Rio 2
Cottage Grove took the lead with a four-run sixth inning and added two in the seventh to beat host Rio.
Muscoda 3, Middleton 2
Muscoda scored three in the first and maintained the lead to defeat host Middleton. Jacob Huebsch went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.