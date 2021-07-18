Home Talent League: Cross Plains earns walk-off win over Waunakee

Dan Karnick hit a walk-off, lineout to score Will Doherty and cap a two-run bottom of the ninth to give Cross Plains a 6-5 win over Waunakee in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Karnick doubled earlier and was the winning pitcher after shutting out the visitors over the final 2⅓ innings to help his team rally from a 5-3 deficit. The win keeps Cross Plains tied with Ashton and a half-game ahead of Middleton for first in the Northern East Division.
Josh Stumpf was 3-for-5 and Drew Meinholz 2-for-4 with a double for Cross Plains. Jarrett Fueger and Taiten Manriquez each had two hits for Waunakee.
Montello 11, Poynette 9
Bennett Bartol hit a grand slam, and D.J. Raasch and Nate Andrews each had two-run homers as Montello held off Poynette. For Poynette, Ian Nowell drove in two runs on three hits, including a home run and double, and Steve Leiterman also had three hits.
Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 1
A three-run home run by Yo Herdenez in the first inning proved enough for Stoughton to edge Fort Atkinson. Ben Riffle and Erick Sperloen combined to allow no earned runs and six hits total for Stoughton. Cody Zahn had two hits for Fort.
Blanchardville 6, Argyle 1
Carter Ruegsegger struck out 11 and allowed five hits in a complete game to guide Blanchardville over Argyle. Drew Nafzger drove in two runs on three hits, one a double, and scored twice for the winners. Kylo Barker pitched 7 ⅔ innings and allowed three earned runs for Argyle.
Belleville 10, Wiota 0 (8)
Curtis Sheahan and Justin Langley combined to strike out 14 batters as visiting Belleville blanked Wiota. Sam Urqhart and Matt Everson each had three hits, with Urqhart hitting a double.
Rio 9, Columbus 1
Jeff Jenkins struck out 12 and went 2-for-3 to lead Rio over Columbus. Trevor Kearney hit 3-for-4 with a double. For Columbus, Gary Pashley hit 2-for-3.
Verona 8, Dodgeville 2
Ricky Bergstrom and Mike Jordahl each hit two-run home runs for Verona against Dodgeville. Bergstrom totaled three RBIs and two hits. Reagan Klawiter struck out 14 and allowed no earned runs over seven innings.
Sauk Prairie 11, Mazomanie 8
Visiting Sauk Prairie scored eight runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Mazomanie. Sam and Lucas Koenig each hit a double and single, while Sam struck out five over three shutout innings for the win. For Mazomanie, Tyler Parman hit 4-for-5 with a double, and Alan Seabrook hit 3-for-5 with a double.
McFarland 4, Utica 2
Austin Miller struck out 14 and allowed four hits in a complete game as McFarland tipped Utica. Xavier Schreiber doubled for the winners, while Ben Hildebrandt and John Raff tripled for Utica.
Reedsburg 13, Wisconsin Dells 3 (7)
Hunter Wais drove in three runs on two doubles and a single to lead Reedsburg past Wisconsin Dells. Ben Turner hit 4-for-5 and Durrell Naquin hit 3-for-4, both with a double and RBI. Peyton Sterkowitz homered for Dells.
Ashton 12, Plain 3
In a game that was tied at three after five innings, Ashton scored nine unanswered runs capped by a five-run eighth to beat visiting Plain. Ben Collier and Carson Richter each homered for Ashton, and Cole Mahoney homered for Plain.
Jefferson 8, Cambridge 0
Heath Renz drove in four runs on two doubles and a single while Ike Roth pitched eight shutout innings to lead Jefferson over host Cambridge. Roby Schlesner had four hits, two for double, and Christian Ott hit 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the winners.
Albion 17, Waterloo 3 (7)
Host Albion scored 10 runs in the sixth thanks to five errors by Waterloo to earn a seven-inning, mercy-rule victory. Jake Taylor and Charlie Hatlen each went 3-for-4 for Albion, with Taylor hitting two doubles. Hatlen was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing two earned runs in five innings pitched.