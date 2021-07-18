 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Cross Plains earns walk-off win over Waunakee
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Cross Plains earns walk-off win over Waunakee

Dan Karnick hit a walk-off, lineout to score Will Doherty and cap a two-run bottom of the ninth to give Cross Plains a 6-5 win over Waunakee in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.

Karnick doubled earlier and was the winning pitcher after shutting out the visitors over the final 2⅓ innings to help his team rally from a 5-3 deficit. The win keeps Cross Plains tied with Ashton and a half-game ahead of Middleton for first in the Northern East Division.

Josh Stumpf was 3-for-5 and Drew Meinholz 2-for-4 with a double for Cross Plains. Jarrett Fueger and Taiten Manriquez each had two hits for Waunakee.

Montello 11, Poynette 9

Bennett Bartol hit a grand slam, and D.J. Raasch and Nate Andrews each had two-run homers as Montello held off Poynette. For Poynette, Ian Nowell drove in two runs on three hits, including a home run and double, and Steve Leiterman also had three hits. 

Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 1

A three-run home run by Yo Herdenez in the first inning proved enough for Stoughton to edge Fort Atkinson. Ben Riffle and Erick Sperloen combined to allow no earned runs and six hits total for Stoughton. Cody Zahn had two hits for Fort.

Blanchardville 6, Argyle 1

Carter Ruegsegger struck out 11 and allowed five hits in a complete game to guide Blanchardville over Argyle. Drew Nafzger drove in two runs on three hits, one a double, and scored twice for the winners. Kylo Barker pitched 7 ⅔ innings and allowed three earned runs for Argyle.

Belleville 10, Wiota 0 (8)

Curtis Sheahan and Justin Langley combined to strike out 14 batters as visiting Belleville blanked Wiota. Sam Urqhart and Matt Everson each had three hits, with Urqhart hitting a double.  

Rio 9, Columbus 1

Jeff Jenkins struck out 12 and went 2-for-3 to lead Rio over Columbus. Trevor Kearney hit 3-for-4 with a double. For Columbus, Gary Pashley hit 2-for-3.

Verona 8, Dodgeville 2

Ricky Bergstrom and Mike Jordahl each hit two-run home runs for Verona against Dodgeville. Bergstrom totaled three RBIs and two hits. Reagan Klawiter struck out 14 and allowed no earned runs over seven innings. 

Sauk Prairie 11, Mazomanie 8

Visiting Sauk Prairie scored eight runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Mazomanie. Sam and Lucas Koenig each hit a double and single, while Sam struck out five over three shutout innings for the win. For Mazomanie, Tyler Parman hit 4-for-5 with a double, and Alan Seabrook hit 3-for-5 with a double.

McFarland 4, Utica 2

Austin Miller struck out 14 and allowed four hits in a complete game as McFarland tipped Utica. Xavier Schreiber doubled for the winners, while Ben Hildebrandt and John Raff tripled for Utica.

Reedsburg 13, Wisconsin Dells 3 (7)

Hunter Wais drove in three runs on two doubles and a single to lead Reedsburg past Wisconsin Dells. Ben Turner hit 4-for-5 and Durrell Naquin hit 3-for-4, both with a double and RBI. Peyton Sterkowitz homered for Dells. 

Ashton 12, Plain 3

In a game that was tied at three after five innings, Ashton scored nine unanswered runs capped by a five-run eighth to beat visiting Plain. Ben Collier and Carson Richter each homered for Ashton, and Cole Mahoney homered for Plain.

Jefferson 8, Cambridge 0

Heath Renz drove in four runs on two doubles and a single while Ike Roth pitched eight shutout innings to lead Jefferson over host Cambridge. Roby Schlesner had four hits, two for double, and Christian Ott hit 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the winners. 

Albion 17, Waterloo 3 (7)

Host Albion scored 10 runs in the sixth thanks to five errors by Waterloo to earn a seven-inning, mercy-rule victory. Jake Taylor and Charlie Hatlen each went 3-for-4 for Albion, with Taylor hitting two doubles. Hatlen was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing two earned runs in five innings pitched.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

Tags

