Home Talent League: Cross Plains earns walk-off win over Waunakee

Dan Karnick hit a walk-off, lineout to score Will Doherty and cap a two-run bottom of the ninth to give Cross Plains a 6-5 win over Waunakee in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game Sunday.

Karnick doubled earlier and was the winning pitcher after shutting out the visitors over the final 2⅓ innings to help his team rally from a 5-3 deficit. The win keeps Cross Plains tied with Ashton and a half-game ahead of Middleton for first in the Northern East Division.

Josh Stumpf was 3-for-5 and Drew Meinholz 2-for-4 with a double for Cross Plains. Jarrett Fueger and Taiten Manriquez each had two hits for Waunakee.

Montello 11, Poynette 9

Bennett Bartol hit a grand slam, and D.J. Raasch and Nate Andrews each had two-run homers as Montello held off Poynette. For Poynette, Ian Nowell drove in two runs on three hits, including a home run and double, and Steve Leiterman also had three hits.

Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 1