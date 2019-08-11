Drew Schliem hit a bases-loaded flair to right-center in the ninth inning to give Blanchardville a 7-6 victory over host Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff on Sunday in the second round of the Home Talent League’s Western Section amateur baseball playoffs.
Cody Carmody had a three-run homer in the first inning for Blanchardville. Kyle Kleppe and Carson Carmody contributed two hits apiece.
SOUTHEAST SECTION
Evansville 5, Albion 2
Albion held a one-run advantage after the first inning, but visiting Evansville answered with three runs in the fifth.
Jameson Lavery went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Evansville. Lavery also pitched the final three innings, striking out seven.
Stoughton 2, Jefferson 0
Winder Fuentes homered in the fifth inning to score the game’s only runs for visiting Stoughton. Ben Riffle threw a complete game, giving up seven hits and striking out seven.
EASTERN SECTION
Monona 3, Montello 1
Vince Schmitz hit a three-run homer in the fourth for host Monona. Winning pitcher Dan Genrich struck out six in eight innings.
Sun Prairie 4, DeForest 1
Nate Hoffman pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run and striking out 11, as Sun Prairie won at home. Walker Jenkins went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
NORTHERN SECTION
Muscoda 1, Middleton 0
A solo home run in the fifth by Lucas Price was enough to give Muscoda the road victory. Alex Meister gave up one hit and struck out four in a complete-game victory.
Sauk Prairie 4, Ashton 3
Sauk Prairie got a walk-off victory at home as Dylan Slotty singled in two runs and Lucas Koenig bunted home Sam Koenig for the winning run.
Ashton’s Kyle Klapper had a solo home run in the third inning.