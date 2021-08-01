Home Talent League: Beau Goff's 3-run homer in top of 10th lifts Monona

Beau Goff hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead Monona to a 10-7 victory over host Sun Prairie in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game on Sunday.

Monona clinched the Eastern section with the win in the regular-season finale.

Taylor Carlson and Vince Schmitz each hit two homers and Kian O’Brien added another for Monona, which hit six of the game’s nine home runs.

Randy Molina hit a solo shot for Sun Prairie to tie the game in the ninth and send it to extra innings. Carson Holin was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Robbie Knorr also homered for Sun Prairie.

Cross Plains 5, Plain 4

Jeremy Lochner hit a one-out, two-run double to give Cross Plains the walk-off win over Plan.

Brock Mahoney pitched all 8⅔ innings for Plain and struck out six.

Evansville 5, Albion 4

Jameson Lavery struck out 17 in a complete game and drove in three runs on two hits to lead Evansville to a comeback win over Albion.

Joe Cox also had two hits, including a two-out double to spark Evansville’s four-run eighth.

Poynette 5, Cottage Grove 4