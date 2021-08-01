 Skip to main content
Home Talent League: Beau Goff's 3-run homer in top of 10th lifts Monona
AMATEUR BASEBALL | HOME TALENT LEAGUE

Home Talent League: Beau Goff's 3-run homer in top of 10th lifts Monona

Beau Goff hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead Monona to a 10-7 victory over host Sun Prairie in a Home Talent League amateur baseball game on Sunday.

Monona clinched the Eastern section with the win in the regular-season finale.

Taylor Carlson and Vince Schmitz each hit two homers and Kian O’Brien added another for Monona, which hit six of the game’s nine home runs.

Randy Molina hit a solo shot for Sun Prairie to tie the game in the ninth and send it to extra innings. Carson Holin was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Robbie Knorr also homered for Sun Prairie.

Cross Plains 5, Plain 4

Jeremy Lochner hit a one-out, two-run double to give Cross Plains the walk-off win over Plan.

Brock Mahoney pitched all 8⅔ innings for Plain and struck out six.

Evansville 5, Albion 4

Jameson Lavery struck out 17 in a complete game and drove in three runs on two hits to lead Evansville to a comeback win over Albion.

Joe Cox also had two hits, including a two-out double to spark Evansville’s four-run eighth.

Poynette 5, Cottage Grove 4

Aaron Krigbaum hit a walk-off single to lift Poynette to victory over Cottage Grove.

Pete Strommen hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth to tie it for Cottage Grove.

Stoughton 8, McFarland 4

Yo Herdenez drove in three runs on two hits to power Stoughton past McFarland.

Montello 8, Rio 6

Curtis Morgan drove in three runs on two hits for Montello in its win over Rio.

Portage 13, Columbus 9

Adam Bortz was a homer short of the cycle, driving in three runs on three hits as Portage outlasted Columbus.

Verona 8, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 1

Justin Scanlon had four hits, one a double, two RBIs and two runs for Verona against Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb.

Waunakee 9, Middleton 3

Ryne Fueger and Taiten Manriquez had two RBIs each to lead Waunakee over Middleton.

Fort Atkinson 7, Cambridge 4

J.J. Curtis struck out seven over eight innings and had two hits for Fort Atkinson, which beat Cambridge.

Belleville 9, Dodgeville 2 (8)

Justin Langley struck out 19 in eight innings and hit a two-run double for Belleville against Dodgeville.

HOME TALENT LEAGUE | SUNDAY'S SUMMARIES

HOME TALENT LEAGUE STANDINGS

Northern Section Northeast — Ashton 1-0; Black Earth 1-0; Middleton 1-0; Waunakee 1-0; Cross Plains 0-0; Plain 0-1.

Northern Section Northwest — Sauk Prairie 1-0; Muscoda 0-0; Cazenovia 0-1; Mazomanie 0-1; Reedsburg 0-1; Wis. Dells 0-1.

Western Section — Shulls/Benton 1-0; Argyle 0-0; Belleville 0-0; Blanchardville 0-0; Dodgeville 0-0; PBluff/MHoreb 0-0; Richland Ctr 0-0; Verona 0-0; Hollandale 0-0; Wiota 0-1.

Eastern Section — Monona 1-0; Rio 1-0; Cottage Grove 0-0; DeForest 0-0; Montello 0-0; Portage 0-0; Poynette 0-0; Columbus 0-1; Sun Prairie 0-1.

Southeast Section — Evansville 2-0; Jefferson 1-0; Stoughton 1-0; Albion 0-0; Fort Atkinson 0-0; Cambridge 1-1; McFarland 0-1; Utica 0-1; Waterloo 0-2.

Sunday’s results

Northern Section

Black Earth 13, Cazenovia 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Plain 1

Cross Plains at Muscoda

Western Section

Shullsburg/Benton 12, Wiota 1 (7)

Richland Center at Verona

Belleville at Hollandale

Eastern Section

Rio 5, Sun Prairie 3

Monona at Columbus

Cottage Grove at Montello

Southeast Section

Jefferson 4, McFarland 0

Stoughton 11, Cambridge 5

Evansville 5, Waterloo 0

Today’s games

Western Section

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb at Argyle, 1 p.m.

Blanchardville at Dodgeville, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Cottage Grove at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Montello, 1 p.m.

Poynette at Portage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 games

Northern Section

Ashton at Cazenovia, 1 p.m.

Black Earth at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.

Cross Plains at Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.

Middleton at Muscoda, 1 p.m.

Plain at Mazomanie, 1 p.m.

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Western Section

Argyle at Richland Center, 1 p.m.

Dodgeville at Wiota, 1 p.m.

Hollandale at Blanchardville, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluff/MH at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Shullsburg/Benton at Verona, 1 p.m.

Eastern Section

Columbus at Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.

DeForest at Montello, 1 p.m.

Monona at Poynette, 1 p.m.

Rio at Portage, 1 p.m.

Southeast Section

Cambridge at Waterloo, 1 p.m.

Jefferson at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m.

Stoughton at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Utica at Albion, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s area summaries

Northern Section

BLACK EARTH 13, CAZENOVIA 0

Black Earth*003*234*000*—*13*14*0

Cazenovia*000*000*000*—*0*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BE: M. Caminiti (W; 5-4-0-0-3-2), T. Caminiti (2-1-0-0-1-0); C: Klang (L; 3-4-4-3-3-2), J. Morris (2.2-9-9-9-2-2), L. Morris (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — BE: Howard 3x4 (2B), Caminiti 2x3 (4BI), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Barsness 2x4 (2B).

SAUK PRAIRIE 5, PLAIN 1

Plain*000*000*010*—*1*4*3

Sauk Prairie*001*013*00x*—*5*9*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pl: B. Mahoney (L; 2.2-4-1-0-1-0), Cady (5.1-5-4-0-4-1); SP: Koenig (3-1-0-0-3-0), Leister (W; 6-3-1-0-11-0).

Leading hitters — Pl: C. Mahoney 2x3; SP: Slotty 3x4 (2B), Prime (2B).

Western Section

SHULLSBURG/BENTON 12, WIOTA 1 (7)

Wiota*010*000*0*—*1*2*0

Shullsburg/Benton*330*240*x*—*12*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sturtz (L; 4-8-8-7-5-4), Schliem (1-3-4-4-1-2), Baumgartner (1-0-0-0-3-0); SB: Lieb (W; 6-2-1-1-11-7), J. Crotty (1-0-0-0-3-1).

Leading hitters — SB: Hendrickson 3x3 (2B, 5BI), C. Crotty 3x3, Pavlik 2x3 (2B), J. Crotty (HR).

Eastern Section

RIO 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3

Sun Prairie*000*003*000*—*3*7*1

Rio*003*010*10x*—*5*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Roscoe (L; 6-7-4-4-4-0), Mailandt (2-3-1-1-1-1); R: Jenkins (W; 6-6-3-3-7-4), Kearney (3-1-0-0-1-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Krebs 2x4 (2B), Molina (HR); R: Doleshaw 3x4 (2B), Kirchenwitz 2x3 (HR, 4BI).

Southeast Section

JEFFERSON 4, McFARLAND 0

McFarland*000*000*000*—*0*7*2

Jefferson*000*000*004*—*4*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schreiber (6-1-0-0-5-3), Byer (1-2-0-0-1-0), Schildgen (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-2); J: Roth (6-6-0-0-3-2), Renz (W; 3-1-0-0-6-1).

Leading hitters — M: Schreiber 2x2, Schildgen 2x4, Schaff 2x4; J: Anfang (HR, 4BI), Schlesner 2x4, Renz (2B).

STOUGHTON 11, CAMBRIDGE 5

Stoughton*200*231*030*—*11*17*0

Cambridge*100*001*201*—*5*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Riffle (W; 5-3-1-1-4-3), Sperloen (4-7-4-4-8-2); C: Mickelson (L; 5-12-7-5-3-2), Horton (3-4-4-3-4-4), Evans (1-1-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — S: Medina 3x5, Herdenez 3x6 (2B), Edwards 3x6; C: Ehrke 3x4 (3B, 2 2B), Jarlsberg 2x4 (2B).

EVANSVILLE 5, WATERLOO 0

Evansville*110*020*001*—*5*9*0

Waterloo*000*000*000*—*0*3*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Lavery (W; 6-1-0-0-14-0), Busby (3-2-0-0-9-1); W: Duckert (L; 9-9-5-3-3-0).

Leading hitters — E: Cox 2x4 (2B), Borchardt 2x4 (2B), Frey 2x4.

Saturday’s late summary

MIDDLETON 10, MAZOMANIE 4

Middleton*000*020*505*—*10*14*0

Mazomanie*002*200*000*—*4*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mid: Hellenbrand (4-12-4-4-4-0), Farrell (W; 5-1-0-0-5-0); Maz: Hewitt (:; 6-4-2-2-4-0), Geishert (1.1-3-3-2-0-1), Barsness (.2-3-5-5-0-1), T. Flamme (1-2-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — Mid: Schaefer 2x5, Schmitt 2x5, Hinson 3x5, Zimmerman 2x4, Farrell 2x5 (2B), Ross 2x5; Maz: T. Flamme 2x4, P. Flamme 3x3, Geishert 2x4, Barsness 2x4, Parman 2x4.

