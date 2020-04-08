Home Talent League baseball: Start of regular season delayed until 'at least' June 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Home Talent League, Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league, announced that it is postponing the start of its 92nd season until June 7 at the earliest, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league, made up of 41 community-based teams in South Central Wisconsin, had been scheduled to kick off its season on Sunday, April 26. The league also postponed the start of its HTL Night League, an unofficial B-team league that plays mostly on Thursday nights.

“After much discussion and consideration, the Home Talent League Executive Board has decided to delay start of the 2020 season until June 7 at the earliest, and if that is at all possible,” league president Pat Reilly wrote, representing the HTL executive board, in a post on HomeTalent.org, the league’s website.

“Due to the (state government’s Safer at Home) policy, we couldn’t hold our section meetings (originally set for April 22) to approve rosters, collect fees and pick up baseballs,” Reilly told Capital Newspapers. “We figured to get all that in in time, we needed a couple weeks to get in line and a couple weeks to get it scheduled.