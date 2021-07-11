Home Talent League baseball: After success and setbacks, Monona's Danny Sullivan is playing for the joy of it

When 32-year old Danny Sullivan was asked by his former college teammates to play for Monona's Home Talent League baseball team this season, he had his reservations about taking them up on the offer.
After all, he had dealt with his share of injuries and hadn’t played in quite some time.
“I wasn’t sure. I was a little hesitant because I wasn’t sure if my arm was going to bounce back after a couple years off,” Sullivan said. “(My girlfriend) was all about it, which made it a lot easier for me to say yes.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Sullivan returned to baseball after some extended time off. A native of Dodgeville, he earned a scholarship to play for Hill College in Cleburne, Texas, an NJCAA Division 1 junior college located an hour south of Dallas. But after his first season there in 2009, he underwent Tommy John shoulder surgery, keeping him out of baseball for two seasons.
In the long run, it may have been for the best.
“I didn’t love (my season there), to be honest,” Sullivan said. “I loved the players, but didn’t have a great connection with the coach.”
It prompted him to transfer back home to Madison Area Technical College in 2010. Although he couldn't throw for his first two years, he forged valuable friendships with teammates such as Beau Goff and Vince Schmitz.
His time at MATC culminated in a trip to Oklahoma for the NJCAA Division 2 World Series in 2012 — the season in which he finally got to take the field. As it turned out, that was just the start of a great year of baseball for Sullivan.
He pitched for the Madison Mallards that summer, earned a scholarship to NCAA Division II Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the 2013 season and then returned to be the Mallards' closer the summer of 2013 — the year they earned their second (and still most recent) Northwoods League championship.
But that fall, Sullivan tore his shoulder, making him truly question the continuation of his baseball career.
“After having that second surgery, I kind of had to think to myself ‘is this going to be something that I do moving forward?’” Sullivan said. “To me, the answer was always yes because I love being around the guys, and still being able to compete.
“Being young at that time, I think my mindset was always, ‘let’s get back to it, how can we get this rehab process moving forward to get myself back onto the baseball field?’”
Although his college baseball career had come to an end, Sullivan continued to be a part of the game, playing for Dodgeville's Home Talent team and serving as an assistant coach at Dodgeville High School. He got to coach his younger brother when Dodgeville won a WIAA regional title, something Sullivan called a “special experience.”
Then, in the summer of 2017, he injured his elbow pitching in the Home Talent League semifinal round. He returned to in 2018, but just as just a position player, and moved to the Madison area soon after the season’s end.
Thus began his multi-year hiatus from baseball.
“I really wasn’t going to play,” Sullivan said. “I was at the point where I felt baseball isn’t for me anymore. It (the injuries) was baseball’s way of showing me out.”
Fast forward to 2021, and Sullivan got a call from some former MATC teammates with an opportunity he just couldn’t turn down.
“They reached out to me and I was like, I have to,” Sullivan said.
He joined the Monona Braves after the third game of this season, and the Braves have won three of four since then. Monona is 6-1 and stands atop the Eastern Division standings.
But for Sullivan, it has become about more than baseball as he relishes the full-circle opportunity to play with college teammates again after nine years.
“Being able to have this opportunity in Monona has been super special for me, because those are some of my best friends I had on the team (nine years ago) when I played,” Sullivan said. “To have that opportunity come full circle to play with them again, watch them as they’ve grown, and have kids and things like that, it’s been super awesome.”
Looking back, Sullivan has no regrets about the path his baseball career has taken him on despite the twists and turns.
“You always reflect, especially as you get older, and it’s something I would never change,” Sullivan said. “It’s made me who I am (and) it’s helped me be a stronger person, mentally and physically.”