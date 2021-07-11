Home Talent League baseball: After success and setbacks, Monona's Danny Sullivan is playing for the joy of it

Then, in the summer of 2017, he injured his elbow pitching in the Home Talent League semifinal round. He returned to in 2018, but just as just a position player, and moved to the Madison area soon after the season’s end.

Thus began his multi-year hiatus from baseball.

“I really wasn’t going to play,” Sullivan said. “I was at the point where I felt baseball isn’t for me anymore. It (the injuries) was baseball’s way of showing me out.”

Fast forward to 2021, and Sullivan got a call from some former MATC teammates with an opportunity he just couldn’t turn down.

“They reached out to me and I was like, I have to,” Sullivan said.

He joined the Monona Braves after the third game of this season, and the Braves have won three of four since then. Monona is 6-1 and stands atop the Eastern Division standings.

But for Sullivan, it has become about more than baseball as he relishes the full-circle opportunity to play with college teammates again after nine years.