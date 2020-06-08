Home Talent League: Adult amateur baseball league still hopes to begin play July 4 weekend

If any players contract the coronavirus, the release said, he must be quarantined for 14 days and “we strongly suggest each player and team official present gets tested before the next game. It is strongly suggested the opposing team and umpires get tested, also.

“If the opposing team the next week does not want to play the team with the infected player, the game will be made up or cancelled. The Executive Board will also meet with public healthy officials to determine if league play should continue.”

The league sent a list of guidelines to every team, including several guidelines:

• Sanitizing: No going to the mouth by any players, sanitizing of all equipment; including bats and helmets, after each use; no chewing of tobacco, seeds or gum; no spitting.

• No-touch rule: Self-evaluation of symptoms required; no high fives, fist bumps, elbow touches or handshake lines; no pre- or post-game gatherings; face masks suggested.

• Equipment: Each player is encouraged to provide his own helmet, bat and batting gloves, along with his own lawn chair and water/Gatorade, not to be shared.