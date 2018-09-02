COTTAGE GROVE — Cottage Grove’s good luck charm proved ineffective.
The Firemen were undefeated this season when Dan Karlin-Kamin was on the mound. He missed the first 10 games of the season due to injury, but once he returned, they won 10 of their last 11 games as they snuck into the Home Talent League playoffs and made a run to the Grand Championship Series.
It all came to a halt when Verona (19-2) came to Fireman’s Park on Sunday. Karlin-Kamin gave up a two-run home run to Mike Jordahl in the first inning, and the Cavaliers went on to a 5-2 victory on Sunday.
Verona will travel to Evansville with a chance to win its sixth Home Talent League amateur baseball title on Sunday.
Cottage Grove (14-8) had its six-game winning streak snapped, and that home run marked the first time it had trailed in a game since July.
“I made a mistake. He hit it hard — kudos to him,” Karlin-Kamin said. “It was a great swing. But I know I have to be better, and I tried to pick it up as the game went on.”
The hot start was exactly what Verona was looking for after coming slow out of the gate last week against Cross Plains.
“A team can kind of relax after that point. They’re not super tight,” Jordahl said. “But that’s where you can run into problems, if you loosen up too much and let them get back into it.”
Jordahl and his teammates let loose, scoring five runs on 10 hits against Karlin-Kamin in 7⅓ innings.
Cottage Grove couldn’t provide the run support to back up its ace. Graham Schroeder-Gasser and Donnie Bryant each had two hits with a double, but the Firemen left 10 baserunners stranded, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.
Jason Erxleben allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in seven innings for the Cavaliers, who have won 18 of their past 19 games.
Cross Plains 4, Evansville 3
Cross Plains (11-10) loaded the bases in the third inning and scored three runs on a walk, hit by pitch and fielder’s choice to take an early lead.
Evansville (16-4) tied it in the fifth on Brad Schultz’s third RBI of the game, but pitcher Nolan Strzok allowed the go-ahead run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by R.J. Sarbacker.
Cross Plains will host Cottage Grove on Sunday hoping to keep its championship hopes alive.