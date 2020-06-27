Citing too many challenges, Home Talent League calls off 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Home Talent League’s executive board voted Friday to call off the entire 2020 season, facing a string of insurmountable challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adult amateur baseball league, which made its debut in 1929, has 41 teams in cities and smaller communities around Southern and Southwest Wisconsin.

At least four teams, including defending champion Verona, already had announced that it would sit out the 2020 season. Two other teams had personnel with COVID-19 issues — a Fort Atkinson player came down with the virus, and a Wisconsin Dells manager has a roommate who had the virus.

Furthermore, commissioner Pat Reilly said earlier this week, a number of umpires had told him they were reluctant to take any games this season.

And due to Dane County Health Department guidelines, no baseball fields inside the county are as of yet available for use. The league has 20 teams based inside Dane County.

What’s more, many high schools inside and outside the county were not yet able to make their baseball fields available for use.

Earlier, Reilly said the league would reduce its schedule and shoot for a July 4 start. Also earlier, the league pulled the plug on its secondary Home Talent Night League.