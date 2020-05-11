You are the owner of this article.
Home Talent League baseball: Another delay now has season starting July 4 weekend
Home Talent League baseball photo: Verona celebrates league title

Verona pitcher Justin Scanlon celebrates after recording the final out of Sunday's 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie in the 2019 Home Talent League championship game.

 Brock Fritz

The Home Talent League’s executive board has called for a second delay to the start of the season, re-establishing a tentative start date of the July 4 weekend.

If no further delays are caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, HTL teams will be allowed to open play on Friday, July 3, with a full set of games set for July 4.

The adult amateur baseball league, which started in 1929, is made up of 41 teams in south central Wisconsin.

“After going through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our lives, the Home Talent League Executive Board has decided the earliest we could have a season in 2020 would be July,” the league posted on its website. “For that reason, and for teams to plan, we are setting opening day for July 4, the day to celebrate America with America’s pastime.

“Of course, this starting date hinges on how our state and local governments are allowing contact, use of facilities, social distancing, etc., at that time. We will continue working toward a July 4 start date and will keep teams informed of the process, the scheduling, umpire availability and any requirements we will have to operate under going forward.”

On April 9, the league originally announced that the season start had been postponed until at least June 7. The regularly scheduled start date had been April 26.

