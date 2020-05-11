Home Talent League baseball: Another delay now has season starting July 4 weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Home Talent League’s executive board has called for a second delay to the start of the season, re-establishing a tentative start date of the July 4 weekend.

If no further delays are caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, HTL teams will be allowed to open play on Friday, July 3, with a full set of games set for July 4.

The adult amateur baseball league, which started in 1929, is made up of 41 teams in south central Wisconsin.

“After going through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our lives, the Home Talent League Executive Board has decided the earliest we could have a season in 2020 would be July,” the league posted on its website. “For that reason, and for teams to plan, we are setting opening day for July 4, the day to celebrate America with America’s pastime.

“Of course, this starting date hinges on how our state and local governments are allowing contact, use of facilities, social distancing, etc., at that time. We will continue working toward a July 4 start date and will keep teams informed of the process, the scheduling, umpire availability and any requirements we will have to operate under going forward.”

On April 9, the league originally announced that the season start had been postponed until at least June 7. The regularly scheduled start date had been April 26.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.