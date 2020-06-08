Friends remember longtime Madison baseball, softball umpire Keith Tipler as 'highly respected'

Keith Tipler, who started umpiring baseball games in Madison as a teenager in the 1940s and continued throughout most of his life, died June 1. He was 90.
Tipler was a founding member of the Dugout Club of area baseball supporters and was the recipient of the group's distinguished service award in 1998.
He also worked basketball and volleyball games in a long tenure as an official. But he was most associated with baseball and, later, softball as an umpire for games around the Madison area at various levels.
In a 1988 interview with The Capital Times, Tipler said he was the first umpire hired by Arthur "Dynie" Mansfield for the Madison youth baseball program. That was in 1944 or 1945, he said, when he was just 14 or 15.
He kept working on the diamond through the decades, turning to slowpitch softball in the 1980s. He left the field for good after calling a few innings of a game in 2010 after he turned 80, his son, Tim, said.
"It was in his blood," Tim Tipler said. "He just loved doing it."
A highlight, Keith Tipler once said, was working his first University of Wisconsin baseball game and having future Major League All-Star Steve Garvey playing third base for Michigan State.
Through all the games, Tipler knew he wasn't perfect.
"Oh, sure, through the years you think back, you know you missed some," he told The Capital Times in 1988. "It's just like anybody who is a qualified umpire, there is nothing you can do about it. You've just got to go to the next call and you try to do the best you can. And honesty is the whole policy.
"If you don't have judgment, you shouldn't be in it. Judgment is the real big thing. If you don't have judgment, you're really kind of useless."
Born Dec. 13, 1929, in Madison, Tipler won a city league youth baseball championship as a player and also managed youth teams. He played baseball and basketball for Central High School and continued playing recreationally into his adult years.
Tipler also was a member of the Octopus Car Wash fastpitch softball team.
He umpired baseball games at the high school, American Legion and Home Talent League levels and also helped with the National Baseball Congress tournament.
"If there was some place that needed it, he'd be there," said Chris Burwell, whose father, Gus, played with Tipler in the 1950s and 1960s. "He was one of the those guys that would have a beer with you after the game."
John Lindauer called Tipler his boss at Tipler Transfer for years, but he also was on the receiving end of an ejection from him while playing for Avenue Bar in a Sunday afternoon Wisconsin State League game.
According to Lindauer, he made an unfavorable comment to an opposing player that Tipler thought was directed at umpiring partner Ron Krohn. Tipler sent Lindauer home for the day, then repeated the punishment when Lindauer reported for work on Monday.
It became a longtime source of laughter between the two.
"We all loved the man," said Lindauer, who took over Tipler Transfer from Tipler about 13 years ago. "He treated me almost like a son."
Krohn was Tipler's fellow umpire for baseball games at the high school and adult level, and said he's remembered for his knowledge of the game and how he handled things.
"Players, coaches highly respected him," Krohn said. "He seldom — if ever — lost his control. He simply was an overall good guy, whether it was umpiring, attending games or just being 'Tip.'"
In 2016, Tipler was added to the Madison Mallards wall of fame for those who have contributed to baseball in the area.
"He was full of life," Burwell said. "Loved to laugh. Players respected him because he knew the game, he played the game, which helped a lot. He didn't have a chip on his shoulder."
The respect, longtime Madison Memorial coach Tom Bennett said, came from Tipler taking an interest in players.
"He wasn't just there to collect a paycheck," Bennett said. "He was a true baseball man and contributed however he could."
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
