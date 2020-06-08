Friends remember longtime Madison baseball, softball umpire Keith Tipler as 'highly respected'

"Oh, sure, through the years you think back, you know you missed some," he told The Capital Times in 1988. "It's just like anybody who is a qualified umpire, there is nothing you can do about it. You've just got to go to the next call and you try to do the best you can. And honesty is the whole policy.

"If you don't have judgment, you shouldn't be in it. Judgment is the real big thing. If you don't have judgment, you're really kind of useless."

Born Dec. 13, 1929, in Madison, Tipler won a city league youth baseball championship as a player and also managed youth teams. He played baseball and basketball for Central High School and continued playing recreationally into his adult years.

Tipler also was a member of the Octopus Car Wash fastpitch softball team.

He umpired baseball games at the high school, American Legion and Home Talent League levels and also helped with the National Baseball Congress tournament.

"If there was some place that needed it, he'd be there," said Chris Burwell, whose father, Gus, played with Tipler in the 1950s and 1960s. "He was one of the those guys that would have a beer with you after the game."