Eliot Turnquist tosses shutout as Mallards win playoff opener

Eliot Turnquist tossed a three-hit shutout as the Madison Mallards beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-0 in a postseason opener Sunday at Warner Park.
Game 2 of the best-of-three sub-divisional round heads to Fond du Lac on Monday. The Dock Spiders would also host Game 3 on Tuesday, if necessary.
Turnquist had 13 strikeouts and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning.
The Mallards scored three runs in the first inning behind a two-run single from JT Benson and an RBI single by Charlie Szykowny. An error in the fourth inning gave Madison a 4-0 lead and Szykowny's sacrifice fly in the fifth provided the final run.
Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.
