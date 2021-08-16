 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eliot Turnquist tosses shutout as Mallards win playoff opener
0 Comments
alert
AMATEUR BASEBALL

Eliot Turnquist tosses shutout as Mallards win playoff opener

  • 0
Mallards

Madison Mallards' JT Benson (8) goes for a ground ball as Lakeshore Chinooks' Josh Glenn (4) runs to second base in the first inning of the 2021 home opener on May 31.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Eliot Turnquist tossed a three-hit shutout as the Madison Mallards beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-0 in a postseason opener Sunday at Warner Park.

Game 2 of the best-of-three sub-divisional round heads to Fond du Lac on Monday. The Dock Spiders would also host Game 3 on Tuesday, if necessary.

Turnquist had 13 strikeouts and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning.

The Mallards scored three runs in the first inning behind a two-run single from JT Benson and an RBI single by Charlie Szykowny. An error in the fourth inning gave Madison a 4-0 lead and Szykowny's sacrifice fly in the fifth provided the final run.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Justin Sukow discusses his winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics