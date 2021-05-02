A perfect fit: Mallards rebranding with Madison community in mind

Vern Stenman knows not every attendee at a Madison Mallards game is a baseball fan. Sure, that’s the event at center stage but really Warner Park is more of a rallying point. Like a giant outdoor pub that fills in more than 6,000 fans on a summer night, a packed Madison Mallards baseball game has become a summer evening staple similar to crisp fall afternoons in Camp Randall Stadium. It’s a place where the community comes together as much as it is a place where sports take place.

So when Stenman, the Mallards president, decided to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with new branding, he and the team wanted to honor its community. On Saturday morning a group of Kennedy little leaguers sported caps sponsored by the Mallards, flashing the new script logo on the side at their opening day.

From there, the little league hats spread into the community as those crisp curved caps often do. Perhaps the logo traveled to the snack shack for a postgame slushie, or down to State Street for some cheese curds. Before any fancy reveal video, the Mallards spread their logo the old fashioned way.

“They're a part of the Madison culture and they're 100% a part of the community,” said Chris Gingher, the President of Kennedy Little League. “So I love it, I think that it's really cool and I love that we get to be a part of that.”