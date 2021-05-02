A perfect fit: Mallards rebranding with Madison community in mind

Vern Stenman knows not every attendee at a Madison Mallards game is a baseball fan. Sure, that’s the event at center stage but really Warner Park is more of a rallying point. Like a giant outdoor pub that fills in more than 6,000 fans on a summer night, a packed Madison Mallards baseball game has become a summer evening staple similar to crisp fall afternoons in Camp Randall Stadium. It’s a place where the community comes together as much as it is a place where sports take place.
So when Stenman, the Mallards president, decided to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with new branding, he and the team wanted to honor its community. On Saturday morning a group of Kennedy little leaguers sported caps sponsored by the Mallards, flashing the new script logo on the side at their opening day.
From there, the little league hats spread into the community as those crisp curved caps often do. Perhaps the logo traveled to the snack shack for a postgame slushie, or down to State Street for some cheese curds. Before any fancy reveal video, the Mallards spread their logo the old fashioned way.
“They're a part of the Madison culture and they're 100% a part of the community,” said Chris Gingher, the President of Kennedy Little League. “So I love it, I think that it's really cool and I love that we get to be a part of that.”
For a second straight year, the Mallards donated caps to little leaguers around Dane County — this year totaling about 5,600 hats — as part of an effort to become more visible within the community. The hats feature a script version of the Mallards name that will appear on the Mallards’ new jerseys during their Northwoods League summer collegiate baseball season, which begins May 31. The entire new logo, which flashes a full body duck with one foot in Lake Mendota and another in Lake Monona standing in the front of the Wisconsin Capitol building, was unveiled by the team on Saturday night.
Planet Propaganda, a design company located on Williamson Street, led the design project as it did for Forward Madison in 2019. That logo will be planted on items ranging from a Volkswagen Transporter van to a six-pack holder made from upcycled Wrigley Field seats. It’ll be on coffee mugs and sold on cheese shaped soap at The Soap Opera on State Street. In all, 15 local artists have designed products to help spread the Mallards logo and also stimulate the local economy as Madison businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just kind of spreads that grass roots network for the team that's always been important to us, but we're making it a lot more tangible than it's ever been before,” Stenman said. “I think we've always had a nice grassroot connection with Madison, but I think we're trying to double down on that and make it better than ever.”
The Mallards’ third logo in their 21 year existence wasn’t years in the making. In fact, it wasn’t even a scheduled portion of last September’s yearly offseason meeting. But Stenman opened the discussion with what he felt was a throwaway comment.
“This probably isn't a good year to rebrand is it?” he asked the Mallards’ staff.
But Stenman’s staff thought quarantine was exactly the right time to change. So a year that dealt the Mallards the worst possible hand with a completely canceled 2020 season, turned into a transformative off-season. When the Mallards arise from a nearly 20-month hiatus they’ll have something to show off to the community.
Stenman, who worked with Project Propaganda to help build Forward Madison’s logo, wanted the Mallards to have a community tie like Forward’s flamingo, a staple in Madison folklore that originated from a prank on the UW-Madison campus in 1979. But Mallards aren’t distinctly Madison. They travel along the Yahara River the same as Mallards float on the Charles River in Boston or ducks surround the University of Oregon’s campus in Eugene.
So Planet Propaganda sought to make the Mallards distinctly Madison by implementing Wisconsin elements around the character. While Stenman didn’t want a fully retro logo, he wanted to pay homage to baseball’s nostalgia.
As the project proceeded, the Mallards realized the Duck Pond, a common second name used for Warner Park, where the team plays, would likely be one of the first community-wide venues to reopen in a semi-normal fashion. The logo needed to resemble the return to traditional summer nights at the ballpark.
“There's history with baseball, there's respect with all that stuff,” said Dana Lytle, the founder and executive creative director at Planet Propaganda. “So we wanted to get a little bit of that but also get some, you know, a modern interpretation on that, and most importantly the Madison part.”
The new logo is a call back to the full-sized birds that were featured in several MLB logos around the 1950s and is littered with subtle nods to Madison. There are the obvious symbols with the two lakes, a cheese-shaped home plate and the iconic Capitol building. But zoom in and the “M” shape waves in the lake's water are more visible, as are the names of each town in Dane County that make up the pin stripes of the new Mallards jerseys.
The duck is pointing off into the distance. For a baseball fan, the duck is calling his shot for a home run like Babe Ruth at the 1932 World Series. For a Madison native, he’s pointing north of the Capitol building, to the home of the Duck Pond and the neighborhood the Mallards have helped grow.
Stenman takes special pride in the Mallard’s role on the North Side and made sure to include the employees of North Side businesses, including his own, a part of the rebrand. One of those longtime North Madison workers is Mallards trainer Matt Uftring, who recently started Uffy’s Mulberry Grove Woodworking. Stenman committed to being Uftring’s second paid woodworking gig, handing over brittle retired Wrigley Field seats that had also been in Warner Park.
Like a group of Kennedy little leaguers smiling at their first tee ball cap, Uftring, a lifelong Cubs fan, was admittedly giddy when he first touched the seats. He texted friends and worked with Stenman on what they should make. They decided on a six-pack holder and a muddler.
“Just kind of Wisconsin,” Uftring said. “Old fashioned, trying to keep it kind of local.”