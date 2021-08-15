A late surge put the Madison Mallards into the Northwoods League playoffs

A final-series sweep sent the Madison Mallards into the postseason against the team the summer collegiate baseball team just defeated.

The Mallards open the Northwoods League playoffs against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Game 1 of a best-of-3 Great Lakes West sub-division series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Warner Park. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, are Monday and Tuesday in Fond du Lac.

Madison entered the final series of the regular season needing to defeat the Dock Spiders twice to have a chance at the second-half sub-division title. It also needed to have the Wisconsin Woodchucks lose at least once in their series against Wisconsin Rapids.

That's how it played out, with the Mallards getting 11-1 and 11-5 victories and the Woodchucks losing on Friday to force a tie atop the standings at 23-14. Madison won the second tiebreaker, the better record against Fond du Lac.

First-half sub-division champion Fond du Lac won seven of 12 games against Madison this season but the Mallards took the last three, part of a 7-3 run in their last 10 games.

Tyler Dean drove in four runs Saturday for the Mallards. One came on a bases-loaded walk in a five-run first inning; three more were on a bases-clearing double in a four-run fifth that put Madison ahead 10-5.