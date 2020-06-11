5 Wisconsin teams set start for regional Northwoods League pod, but Madison Mallards aren't included

Six Northwoods League teams in Wisconsin and Illinois will form a regional pod for summer collegiate baseball games starting July 1, but the Madison Mallards aren't included.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks in Wausau will form the second pod created by the league to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A three-team group in Bismarck, North Dakota, is scheduled to start an abbreviated season on Monday.
The Wisconsin-Illinois pod season will run through Aug. 20, with a two-day playoff series. The six teams involved have worked with local officials to develop a plan for safe operation, according to the league.
"Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players," Northwoods League president and commissioner Gary Hoover said in a statement. "This next phase represents tremendous effort by our affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time."
Other teams in the region could be added later, according to the league.
With Dane County limitations under the Forward Dane phased reopening plan, the Mallards aren't currently able to host games. The county is in Phase 1 of the plan, which limits outdoor events to 25 people, not including employees.
The limit increases to 100 people in the second phase and to 250 in Phase 3. The plan won't move beyond the third phase until "widespread protections" from COVID-19 — potentially including a vaccine, according to the website tracking metrics — are available.
The 2020 season was scheduled to begin May 26 and run through Aug. 9, with postseason play Aug. 10-14.
In addition to Wisconsin, the 22-team league has clubs in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota and Ontario. The players who would have been with the Thunder Bay Border Cats this season were given the option of playing in the three-team pod in North Dakota.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!