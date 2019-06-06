The American Ultimate Disc League is not staging its first all-star game at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday because it thinks it will be a money maker.
Assembling 32 of the best ultimate players in one place, 27 of whom are traveling for the event, is spendy.
Rather, it's a marketing opportunity for an 8-year-old league that's looking to highlight its talented players and expand its fan base internationally.
And where better than Madison, which has received high marks for hosting the league's championship weekend in two of the past three years?
"It's really exciting," said Tim DeByl, co-owner and coach of the Madison Radicals, one of the league's 21 teams. "It's also (that) there's a lot of pressure to deliver."
DeByl has players to take care of and CEOs of league sponsor companies to accommodate in the midst of staging the game and surrounding events.
The payoff, however, will be significant for those who are deeply invested in the game.
"I don't think anyone's ever watched a game where all the players have this level of skill," DeByl said.
The 7 p.m. game Saturday, broadcast live on Stadium (Channel 57.4 in Madison), follows a 5:30 p.m. skills competition and clinics for youth players during the day.
Team captains Kevin Pettit-Scantling of the Radicals and Rowan McDonnell of the DC Breeze picked the teams through a draft on Wednesday night, and the Madison star said the all-star game should be a demonstration of the way ultimate should be played.
The 2018 champion Radicals will make their home debut Saturday at 6 p.m. with a game against the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds at Breese Stevens Field.
"I think I was chosen because my emphasis in the way I play is just to have fun and make sure that people remember why we started playing," Pettit-Scantling said. "I think that's what my message is going to be to my future teammates: to showcase that the highest level of the sport can still be spirited and enjoyed. And that's how everybody at the younger ages should see the sport as well."
Pettit-Scantling picked Radicals teammate Kevin Brown for his side, while McDonnell grabbed Madison's Pat Shriwise, Peter Graffy and Colin Camp.
The idea of an AUDL all-star game has been discussed for a few years, DeByl said, but came to pass now as league investors looked to add a second marquee event to the annual championship weekend.
"From a marketing standpoint, it's really nice to get all these players in one spot and see how they interact and how they play and get to highlight them a little easier than the one-off games that we do now," DeByl said.
One of the priorities for the league is to start to think of ways to bring ultimate to more of the world, said Rob Lloyd, one of the league's major investors.
He noted that the fan's choice vote for the final spot in the all-star game came down to players from Colombia and Japan.
The first wave of the AUDL's audience was in the dedicated ultimate community, Lloyd said, but now it's time to move outside those walls.
"We have an absolute focus on building what we consider to be the second wave of audience, which includes high school students, families that can come for an inexpensive afternoon at any game, whether it's the all-star game in Madison or any game around the league, and have a fun, value-based sport played that can be entertaining," he said.
It took six years, but the Madison Radicals are finally on top.
Those involved expect Saturday's game to be memorable.
"It's going to be incredible to watch," Pettit-Scantling said.
DeByl compared it to the NFL Pro Bowl, "where all the quarterbacks are amazing and the receivers are the best receivers, and then the defenders are stuck trying to play defense against them."
Staging it at Breese Stevens Field puts Madison in ultimate's spotlight again.
"It's just so rare to get a stadium that size that's owned by the city, that's been developed the way it has — with great engagement, an ability to create a great experience for the game in terms of concessions, and now suites and the right size of stands so that, that when 1,000 or 2,000 people show up, it looks and feels like a real buzz," Lloyd said.