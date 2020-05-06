All-City Swim and Dive: 'Safer at Home' guidelines leave prospects for this year's meet in limbo

Goodman (from an email sent by coach Amy Silvestri): “As of right now we have not made any decisions regarding summer swim team. We will follow the directions of the state, but hopefully we will have a team and league this summer.”

Parkcrest: “With (the) extension of the “Safer at Home” order beyond Memorial Day, we know it is extremely unlikely Parkcrest will open Memorial Day weekend. A number of variables will dictate how and when we open the pool.”

High Point: “We hope to open as long as we can do so safely and in compliance with government regulations. If the pool opens after the “Safer at Home” mandate is revised on May 26, there likely will be changes to hours of operation, number of individuals who can gather, programs offered and pool cleaning guidelines. There are many unknowns, and it will take two to three weeks to prepare once we receive word that we may proceed to open.”

Shorewood Hills: “We are currently still holding off on collecting any membership fees or materials from either returning or new pool members. … What things look like beyond (May 26) are still a bit of an unknown.”

West Side: “The impact for our summer at West Side is obviously still in flux. We will be following the city, state and federal government guidelines, just like many organizations/businesses in the Madison area.”

