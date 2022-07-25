All-City Swim Meet celebrates 60 years and generations of swimmers

The young athletes will be back, along with crowds of cheering families, legions of timekeepers and coaches in wacky outfits.

The All-City Championship Swim Meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, its first full return since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year will be particularly special: It marks the 60th anniversary of a one-of-a-kind celebration of swimming.

“I have swimming friends all over the Midwest who marvel at the All-City,” said Tom Wencel, who has been involved with the event since he competed as a young boy. But “it’s hard to say” why the event has become such a popular phenomenon, with thousands of swimmers ages 5 to 18 participating.

The Madison All-City Swim Meet started as a small event held in Lake Monona at B.B. Clarke Beach in the 1950s. All-City lore is marked by stories about swimmers having to clear weeds — or even dead fish — out of their lanes before diving in to compete.

In 1962, the event was formalized when Tom Knoche of Hill Farm Swim Club organized a pool meet with five teams from area pools: Hill Farm, Shorewood, West Side, Maple Bluff and Ridgewood, located at 5109 Barton Road, where the 2022 meet will take place.

Eight more private and public pools joined in over the years: High Point, Hawk’s Landing, Middleton, Monona, Nakoma, Parkcrest, Seminole and Goodman. Now each pool’s team, consisting of swimmers of varying ages and abilities, begins training in early summer and spends Saturdays competing in dual-team meets from June through July. The All-City Meet brings them all together.

A swimmer for Ridgewood in both the early Lake Monona meets and the first pool meets in the early 1960s, Wencel, 68, will be one of two guests of honor, along with veteran swimmer Brad Horner, at the 2022 awards ceremony.

Wencel’s daughter Lauren Cabalka is currently head coach for the Middleton Gators Swim Team, and his granddaughter Mila swims on the Gators’ 8-and-under team.

What started as a half-day event with fewer than 150 swimmers 60 years ago has since grown to a three-day meet with more than 2,000 competitors, making it one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country, organizers say.

“It’s controlled chaos,” said Cabalka, who joins in on the tradition of coaches wearing crazy costumes at the meet.

“It’s just a monster,” agreed Wencel, noting how the event has grown in scope, with 13 swim teams gathered under tents. “Back in the old days, a lot of us swam at the Y in the winter, so we knew virtually everybody in the meet, whether they were a Bluffer or a West Sider. I grew up at Ridgewood. We were all friends.”

Hosting duties rotate year to year from pool to pool, as teams rally parents and other volunteers to prepare for and run the meet. With concessions, souvenir apparel sales and other money-makers, pools count on their All-City windfalls to help with everything from annual operations costs to scholarships, Wencel said.

But the event is even more valuable to the individual swimmers, said Horner, 68. The All-City League has produced Olympians, world champions — and many lifelong swimmers who simply enjoy the sport to stay healthy.

Horner was a multi-time All-City Swim Meet Champion at B.B. Clarke Beach and named All-City Pool Champion. He went on to an illustrious career as a competitive swimmer, and was head coach for the state champion West High School girls team in the early 1980s.

He credits All-City Swim League and Ridgewood Pool as “primary reasons” for his success in life — four degrees from UW-Madison, a career in senior management and a top-third finish in the Hawaii Ironman.

It all started when, at age 7, he cried when he lost a race at the All-City competition — taking a cue from some of the girl competitors, whom he greatly admired, when they lost, he said.

Swimming at All-City over the years “gave me a sense of achievement and competition,” said Horner, whose daughter and stepson were also champion swimmers. “It’s low-key and gets kids involved at a young age.”

Cabalka has been a part of the All-City Championship Swim Meet nearly her whole life. The event has been running annually with the exception of its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, final meets were held at individual pools rather than at one location.

“I grew up in the summers here,” Cabalka said, sitting by the side of the Middleton swimming pool. “I’d ride my bike here and would spend every morning here. You fall in love with swimming. You fall in love with the team. The best friendships of my life I made right here.”

Wencel agreed.

“I love swimming. I love to watch kids get better,” he said. “I love to watch kids have fun.”

First-timers at the All-City Meet will be astounded, Cabalka said.

“You’re going to see 2,500 kids, plus their parents, plus hundreds of coaches and volunteers, all in one space,” she said. “You’re going to see people from all walks of life coming together to create an incredible experience for these kids. The kids are going to have so much fun — running, playing, just generally enjoying life, and the sport.”