Sports Illustrated: No. 6 Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated hasn’t updated his mock draft since June 6 , when he had Davis being drafted sixth overall by Indiana. Woo said he thought the Pacers would attempt to get fellow Big Ten players Keegan Murray or Jaden Ivey, but if they were snatched up before the sixth pick rolled around he thought the Pacers would go with Davis. He matches the vibes of what the Pacers have historically valued in draft picks with a proven scoring ability as well as a sturdy defensive presence.

Woo posted an updated ranking of the top 100 NBA prospects on Wednesday where he didn’t tie any of the players to teams. He had Davis at No. 9 and said he “is one of the more well-rounded guards and most competitive players in the draft.” Rankings don’t always match up with the needs of a program but if Davis were to go ninth that would put him with the San Antonia Spurs.