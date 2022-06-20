Sports Illustrated: No. 10 Washington Wizards

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated previously had Davis as the No. 6 pick heading to the Pacers, but has knocked him down to No. 10. Davis would help Washington’s need for a guard, despite the club’s tendency to load up on forwards in the past drafts. Woo mentioned Davis' ability to be consistent on all areas of the floor despite battling injuries throughout the season as a highlight to drafting him.
This pick has been highly touted as a potential trade as the Wizards have shown interest in upgrading their backcourt. They’re a team that has expressed interest in trading up for former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, but Woo said they “realistically may not have enough to offer to get that high.”