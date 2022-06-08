We’ve put together a short list of ideas to keep the kiddos from saying they are bored this summer!

Rooting on the home team is easy with the Schaumburg Boomers! The Frontier League Champions are ready with several home games this summer. Look for your favorite theme night from All-You-Can-Eat Night to Pro Wrestling Night, many held in conjunction with Fireworks night too! Stay after the game for a run of the bases and be sure to snap a pic with Coop (Use #ChicagoNW so we can see all the fun you are having!).

LEGO® enthusiasts will want to spend the day at LEGOLAND Discovery Center. Perfect for a rainy day! This indoor facility takes you through MINILAND® — a miniature version of downtown Chicago. Soar into the sky by pedaling fast on Merlin’s Apprentice Ride. Save time for the LEGO® 4D Cinema where you will experience all your senses during an action packed movie. And no day at LEGOLAND is done without some time building a LEGO® Racer.

Sunshine and 80 degrees calls for a day at the pool - let’s make it a day in the Caribbean! The Itasca Caribbean Paradise Waterpark features a zero-depth entry, eight lap lanes, vortex, sprayers, bubbler bench, diving well, drop slide and a family interactive area. Soak up the Vitamin D, but don’t forget the sunscreen!

ARGH! We can’t miss telling you about Pirate’s Cove! It’s a children’s theme park where we hope you will find the buried treasure. Let your imagination wander as you enjoy the park rides like Castle of Camelot and Misty The Dragon, Barnacle Bay Boats, or Safari Express. Have a snack in a real pirate ship too! We highly suggest Pirate’s Cove for kiddos two - nine years of age.

Do you have an aspiring musician? Widen their musical tastes with a trip to Opera in Focus. You’ll be hearing operatic song performed by these intricate, handmade rod-puppets. Since these are rod-puppets, the puppeteers are underneath the stage!

Coming soon to the Chicago Northwest region, we are thrilled to welcome First Ascent Climbing & Fitness. The walls are in and it will open in no time! Plan a family day out climbing with a Family Day pass. Not sure if you are a climber? Not to worry — First Ascent has terrain for all levels of climbers.

Kill two birds with one stone at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament where you won’t even have to think about what’s for dinner! Cheer on your knight as he fights for the Queen. Keep an eye out for the winged guest during the show. Stick around after the Tournament for pics with the Queen and the knights.

Time for a little history lesson! Hoosier Grove Museum has a one-room schoolhouse on the property formerly Schuenman’s Farm. Discover when the schoolhouse was opened and what Streamwood once was called. Bonus: Hoosier Grove Barn is also on the property and available for weddings and events!

Let’s take a swing! Practice your drive at 390 Golf Experience. The perfect place to get your kiddos interested too! Snacks on-site too. Even mini-golf where you can practice dodging obstacles or your putt. Best of all - the whole fam can go year-round!

Be a ninja by trying out the challenge course at Meineke Park. Offer up a sweet treat for beating their best time on the 40-yard dash. The park also offers up tennis courts, a playground, pickleball, and bike trail to continue the outdoor fun. Pack a lunch and enjoy the picnic shelter.

Head over for the long list of kid-friendly attractions we have in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

We hope that you never hear the word bored again!