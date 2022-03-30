Navigating Market Volatility

Special Advertisement

There are a lot of forces causing uncertainty in today’s financial markets. Many people are seeing a direct impact on their investments due to COVID related supply chain issues and labor shortages, inflation rates rising, and geopolitical tensions creating a ripple effect across the globe. Market fluctuations are to be expected, but how is a person supposed to navigate through it? Here are few pointers to help stay the course in a volatile environment:

Stay calm and avoid emotion driven decisions

One of the most important things to do when markets are unstable is to stay calm and avoid making investment decisions driven by emotion. Although keeping a level head when markets are volatile is a good thing to do, it does not mean it’s easy. If you find yourself a little uneasy when the markets take a downturn, rest assured you are not alone. Keep in mind, while you can’t control what happens in financial markets, you can control how you react to market volatility. Keeping a long-term perspective is vital.

Set your risk level appropriately ahead of time

A lot of anxiety can be avoided by reviewing your portfolio and calibrating your risk level on a regular basis. Your investment time frame, objectives and personal comfort level can be your guiding lights for how risky or conservative your investments ought to be. Unfortunately, people don’t often think about their tolerance for risk while markets are performing well. Reviewing your risk tolerance when markets are up is a great way to make sure you are comfortable with how your investments might perform during the next downturn. Taking this step can make experiencing volatility and market drawdowns more tolerable.

Have a good strategy for rebalancing and staying diversified

Having a good strategy for rebalancing your portfolio and maintaining diversification throughout market cycles can also help reduce the impact of market volatility. This in turn can help reduce the risk of making an ill-timed decision when emotions are running high. By diversifying your investments, you increase the odds that part of your portfolio can act as a cushion if other parts are adversely impacted by a market downturn. Appropriate rebalancing can help you retain the proper amount of diversification throughout various market conditions.

Navigating turbulent markets is not easy. However, keeping a broad perspective, properly setting your risk level, and having a good strategy for rebalancing your portfolio can help to reduce stress and bring peace of mind with your investments. The team at Capital Wealth Advisory Group is here to help you manage your investments when sailing is smooth and when things get bumpy. Visit CapitalWealthCares.com for more information or reach out to one of our experienced advisors to schedule a complimentary initial consultation.

Capital Wealth Advisory Group

A private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

2912 Marketplace Dr, Ste 100

Madison, WI 53719

608.663.7526

