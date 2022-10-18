Lowa

This is my favorite for the cold messy weather that’s going to arrive.

Lowa has been making footwear in Europe since 1923, at the same factory.

They have some of the most comfortable shoes and boots for everyday walking and hiking.

They have a very stable sole to align the body, add on an arch support and they are hard to beat for long days on your feet. While everything we carry is waterproof, they breath extremely well and are great for year round wear.

Lowas have a rubber sole for wonderful traction to keep you from falling down. We also find that Lowas don’t breakdown after a year of wear. They seem to last for years of wear and we find the customers coming back and raving about how good they feel.

Mens and women's available in widths as well. When the need arises, Lowa shoes and boots might be just what you