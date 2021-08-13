 Skip to main content
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston

Mauston's Spenser Lehman winds up to deliver a pass during a South Central Conference game against Westfield last season.

In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.

