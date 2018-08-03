Hello Wisconsin voters, my name is Spencer Zimmerman and I will be on the ballot all across this state Aug. 14. I want to thank the Capital Times for giving me the opportunity to introduce myself and share my ideas.
My roots in our state run deep. I was born in Neenah and my family is from Fond du Lac, where my Great Uncle Conrad Zimmerman was on the City Council. I was introduced to politics when my Uncle Tom Tynan ran as a Republican for county sheriff in 1986. In the mid-1980s my family moved to McFarland and after graduating from high school in 1998, I enlisted in the Air Force for four years and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. On duty during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for meritorious service for my actions that day.
During my time in the military I obtained a CDL driving semi for a mobile unit and graduated from the Community College of the Air Force with a degree in information systems technology. After an honorable discharge I obtained a B.S. in business administration from Madison's Edgewood College.
I have worked as a tanker truck driver for an agricultural cooperative, as a signature line service technician refueling aircraft at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Illinois, and am currently employed as a chauffeur for Presidential Transportation Service. In 2010, I was a recipient of the Lyman Anderson Award for public service. In 2015 I was rated highest with the NRA, and was endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin.
It’s time for a new Wisconsin secretary of state.
I firmly believe in term limits; they are my No. One priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. All public officials should serve no longer than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by our first president, George Washington, after we gained independence in the American Revolution from a king who ruled for life. Doug La Follette was first elected Wisconsin secretary of state in the year 1974, back when Richard Nixon was president of the United States.
During La Follette’s tenure the duties of his office have been delegated to different departments and at present his simple job description reads “to keep the Great Seal of the State of Wisconsin and affix it to all official acts of the governor.”
Why has this happened?
Our Founding Fathers did not intend for the leaders of our country to remain in elected office for lengthy periods of time. America’s first governing document, the Articles of Confederation, contained a provision for mandatory rotation of delegates, in other words term limits.
Thomas Jefferson once said that “by throwing the rascals out from time to time they will remind government that it exists to serve us — not the other way around.”
Decades of complacency has left Wisconsin with an office of secretary of state desperately in need of reform.
Recently budget and staff cuts have made it possible to move the secretary of state's office from a 4,000- square-foot 10th-floor operation into what he calls a “cubbyhole” consisting of 300 square feet in the Capitol basement.
Over the years La Follette’s office has become irrelevant, and many have called for its abolition. My vision of reform brings with it new jobs and opportunities. I want to restore function to the office of secretary of state by making it Wisconsin’s chief protocol officer for international relations and to serve as a goodwill ambassador promoting commerce, educational studies and cultural exchanges between Wisconsin, other states, and the world.
Spencer Zimmerman is a Republican candidate for Wisconsin's secretary of state.