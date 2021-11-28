 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon
0 Comments

Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon

  • 0

Stluka set the school record in the 50 freestyle as a freshman, and he qualified for state in that event plus the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. He is ranked eighth in the state and 442nd nationally for the class of 2024. Senior David Stevenson (15th at state in 100 breaststroke) and junior Josh Weber, both also members of that state qualifying relay team, are also important pieces back for the Panthers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics