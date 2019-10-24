Even though quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning MVP, has been the star of the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, the speed of the Chiefs’ skill-position players is what has taken Andy Reid’s reinvented offense and Mahomes’ unparalleled talents to another level. And no one on Kansas City’s offense is faster than wide receiver Tyreek Hill (above), who ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.3 seconds coming out of Oklahoma State.
Pettine, in fact, saw Hill’s speed firsthand during the 2017 offseason. Out of work after being fired as the Cleveland Browns head coach and easing his way back into the game, Pettine visited the Chiefs during their organized team activity practices following the draft.
“I don't think there's much you can do unless we let the receivers line up five yards offsides and go,” Pettine replied when asked what he could do in practice during the week to simulate Hill’s speed. “It's one of the reasons why he has the production that he does — because I think you (try to) practice all week against it, and all of a sudden you get out there and it's significantly faster than what you prepared for.
“I've never seen anybody on an NFL football field that fast before. I got a chance to visit the Chiefs when I was out of coaching, went down for OTAs, and it was Tyreek's rookie year. I was watching the practice, I'm like, 'Is this a full-speed drill?' He looked like he was going full speed and everybody else didn't. He was instantly on my radar and sure enough, when the fall rolled around, he exploded on the scene. I go, 'That's that guy I remember.' He was a difference maker on the practice field I think from the day he got there.”
Despite his confidence in his cornerbacks, Pettine does not plan on leaving No. 1 cover man Jaire Alexander 1-on-1 with Hill all game long. Hill comes in having scored touchdowns on three of his 10 receptions and with a 17.0-yard average.
“They've played guys that have elite speed before. And we have a plan for it, whether you're playing a guy high over the top of him, or you want to get hands on at the line of scrimmage,” Pettine said. “There's different ways from a coverage standpoint. You don't want to have a lot of opportunities where we're putting somebody on an island and say, ‘You're 1-on-1 with him with no help.’ So we have a plan. It's certainly something we have to be aware of because he's made just a significant number of explosive plays."
