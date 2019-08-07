In the 2014 NFC Championship Game, the Packers squandered the biggest halftime lead in NFL history in a conference championship game — 16 points. And after essentially dominating the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks on their home turf, they inexplicably stopped playing with the confidence that had gotten them the lead in the first place. About a dozen things had to go wrong for the Packers to lose, and they did.
The biggest mishap came with just over 2 minutes left in regulation after the Seahawks had pulled to within 19-14. All the Packers had to do was recover the ensuing onside kick and they were on their way to Super Bowl XLIX. Instead, backup tight end Brandon Bostick tried to field the ball, even though his job was to block on the play. Instead of Jordy Nelson recovering the kick, the ball bounced off Bostick’s hands and helmet and into the arms of Seattle’s Chris Matthews, setting up the Seahawks’ go-ahead touchdown.
“I just reacted and tried to make a play on it. Obviously, I didn’t,” a tearful Bostick said after the game. “I let my team down. I just feel like if I was able to do my job — my assignment was to block — Jordy would’ve caught the ball and the game would’ve been over.”
Instead, the Seahawks took a 22-19 lead, and while Rodgers quickly led the offense down the field for a game-tying Mason Crosby field goal at the end of regulation, the Seahawks won the game on a 35-yard Russell Wilson-to-Jermaine Kearse touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime.
“Everything that happened along the way ...” Rodgers said in 2018. “(The offense) getting six points in two possessions inside the 5-yard line (early in the game). ... And then obviously how well our defense played and us not being able to finish that game off there in the fourth quarter. ... And giving them a chance to come back ... the onside kick. Yeah, that one, the sting’s probably never going to go away from that one.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.