SPECIALISTS

DEPTH CHART
KICKER
Projected starter; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
19 | Collin Larsh (above); 5-10; 184; Jr.; Marshall, Wis.
Backup
26 | Jack Van Dyke; 6-5; 202; Fr.; Neenah
The rest
28 | Gavin Meyers; 6-1; 175; Fr.; Oshkosh
PUNTER
38 | Andy Vujnovich; 6-3; 232; Jr.; Columbus
Backup
96 | Conor Schlichting; 6-2; 222; Jr.; Madison
The rest
28 | Gavin Meyers; 6-1; 175; Fr.; Oshkosh
LONG SNAPPER
51 | Adam Bay; 6-0; 229; Sr.; Mesa, Ariz.
Backup
52 | Josh Bernhagen; 6-2; 245; Sr.; Madison
The rest
63 | Peter Bowden; 6-2; 217; Fr.; San Diego, Calif.
THE SKINNY
Special teams were an Achilles’ heel last season. Even ignoring the mishandled punt snaps that led to touchdowns that swung both the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State and the Rose Bowl against Oregon, the kicking game wasn’t UW’s friend. The two bright spots of special teams a year ago, kick returner Aron Cruickshank and kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, are gone. Cruickshank transferred to Rutgers and Hintze — who booted a program-record 62-yard field goal last season — graduated. Kicker Collin Larsh returns after going 12-for-18 on field goals and 53 of 54 on extra points. UW brought in Division III transfer Andy Vujnovich as a punting option, but freshman Jack Van Dyke could put pressure on to take over the placekicking or kickoff roles. Oshkosh product Gavin Meyer provides depth as a kicker/punter.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Vujnovich’s skill improves the punting game enough that the defense isn’t put in bad positions, and Larsh shakes off a Rose Bowl miss and maintains his confidence throughout the season. A new star emerges in the return game and the Badgers avoid the special teams mistakes that haunted them in 2019.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Things stay about the same, and the other two phases of the game have to make up for deficiencies in the kicking game.
THE NUMBER
112 | Ranking out of 130 teams in the FBS with an average net punt yardage of 36.23.
