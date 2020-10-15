SPECIALISTS

THE SKINNY

Special teams were an Achilles’ heel last season. Even ignoring the mishandled punt snaps that led to touchdowns that swung both the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State and the Rose Bowl against Oregon, the kicking game wasn’t UW’s friend. The two bright spots of special teams a year ago, kick returner Aron Cruickshank and kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, are gone. Cruickshank transferred to Rutgers and Hintze — who booted a program-record 62-yard field goal last season — graduated. Kicker Collin Larsh returns after going 12-for-18 on field goals and 53 of 54 on extra points. UW brought in Division III transfer Andy Vujnovich as a punting option, but freshman Jack Van Dyke could put pressure on to take over the placekicking or kickoff roles. Oshkosh product Gavin Meyer provides depth as a kicker/punter.