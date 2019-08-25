Anthony Lotti

DEPTH CHART

KICKERS

Projected starter

19 | Collin Larsh; 5-10; 184; So.; Marshall

Backup

39 | Zach Hintze; 6-0; 190; Sr.; Fond du Lac

The rest

28 | Blake Wilcox; 6-4; 228; Fr.; Wales

PUNTERS

Projected starter

15 | Anthony Lotti; 6-0; 187; Sr.; Flowery Branch, Ga.

Backup

90 | Connor Allen; 6-0; 168; Sr.; New Berlin

The rest

96 | Conor Schlichting; 6-2; 222; So.; Madison

LONG SNAPPERS

Projected starter

51 | Adam Bay; 6-0; 229; Jr.; Mesa, Ariz.

Backup

52 | Josh Bernhagen; 6-2; 241; Jr.; Madison

The rest

63 | Peter Bowden; 6-2; 217; Fr.; San Diego

THE SKINNY

Rafael Gaglianone only converted 10 of 17 field goal attempts last season, and Collin Larsh could potentially improve the kicking game after a solid offseason. Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen split time at punter last season, with Lotti taking over again during the win against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl after Allen handled punts the previous five games. The Badgers also will look for improvement in that area, as they finished 13th among Big Ten teams in punting average.

GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST

Larsh remains consistent the entire season, providing the type of certainty on field goals that Gaglianone did prior to last year. Everything comes together for Lotti, a senior who came to Madison as a highly ranked punting prospect. He puts up his best season and saves the Badgers valuable field position.

GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST

Larsh’s impressive offseason doesn’t carry over into actual games — when the stands are full and the pressure’s on. Neither Allen or Lotti can separate from the other, and the Badgers remain near the bottom of the Big Ten rankings for punting average.

THE NUMBER

14 | Rafael Gaglianone’s 58.8 field-goal percentage last year marked the first time in 14 years that a school kicker failed to reach 60 percent. Mike Allen made 12 of 21 attempts (57.1 percent) in 2004.

