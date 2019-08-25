DEPTH CHART
KICKERS
Projected starter
19 | Collin Larsh; 5-10; 184; So.; Marshall
Backup
39 | Zach Hintze; 6-0; 190; Sr.; Fond du Lac
The rest
28 | Blake Wilcox; 6-4; 228; Fr.; Wales
PUNTERS
Projected starter
15 | Anthony Lotti; 6-0; 187; Sr.; Flowery Branch, Ga.
Backup
90 | Connor Allen; 6-0; 168; Sr.; New Berlin
The rest
96 | Conor Schlichting; 6-2; 222; So.; Madison
LONG SNAPPERS
Projected starter
51 | Adam Bay; 6-0; 229; Jr.; Mesa, Ariz.
Backup
52 | Josh Bernhagen; 6-2; 241; Jr.; Madison
The rest
63 | Peter Bowden; 6-2; 217; Fr.; San Diego
THE SKINNY
Rafael Gaglianone only converted 10 of 17 field goal attempts last season, and Collin Larsh could potentially improve the kicking game after a solid offseason. Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen split time at punter last season, with Lotti taking over again during the win against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl after Allen handled punts the previous five games. The Badgers also will look for improvement in that area, as they finished 13th among Big Ten teams in punting average.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Larsh remains consistent the entire season, providing the type of certainty on field goals that Gaglianone did prior to last year. Everything comes together for Lotti, a senior who came to Madison as a highly ranked punting prospect. He puts up his best season and saves the Badgers valuable field position.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Larsh’s impressive offseason doesn’t carry over into actual games — when the stands are full and the pressure’s on. Neither Allen or Lotti can separate from the other, and the Badgers remain near the bottom of the Big Ten rankings for punting average.
THE NUMBER
14 | Rafael Gaglianone’s 58.8 field-goal percentage last year marked the first time in 14 years that a school kicker failed to reach 60 percent. Mike Allen made 12 of 21 attempts (57.1 percent) in 2004.