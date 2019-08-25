Locked in: JK Scott, Hunter Bradley (above).
On the bubble: Mason Crosby, Sam Ficken.
Number of roster spots: 3
Scott has punted very well in preseason and special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has been thrilled with Bradley’s improvement as the long-snapper. Keeping Crosby, even with the most expensive kicker contract in the NFL, is the prudent thing to do. That’s no slight on Ficken, who has an NFL-caliber leg, but too many other teams — including two in the Packers’ own division in the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings — have endured unrest with their kickers and paid the price. Would Gutekunst take the same risk on the unproven Ficken? It would be dangerous, to be sure.
